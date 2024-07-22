Hisense's more affordable alternative to Samsung's The Frame TV is available in the US

Hisense has announced its new CanvasTV is now available to order in the US. The lifestyle TV is a similar idea to The Frame by Samsung, however, the key difference is in how much cheaper the CanvasTV is.

The 65-inch model costs $1300, while the 55-inch model will be coming later this summer with an expected price of £999. For comparison, Samsung's The Frame is priced at $1499 and $1999 for the same sizes.

The CanvasTV features a 4K QLED anti-glare display, which Hisense says aims to ensure the clarity and vibrancy of the screen isn't negatively impacted by ambient light in the room. Hisense also says that the screen should help replicate the depth and texture of real paintings.

Not only does the Canvas aim to be sleek and visually pleasing, its technical abilities are also impressive. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate with ALLM and VRR, which tops The Frame's 120Hz refresh rate. The TV includes an RGB sensor for ambient light adaptation and a multi-channel 2.0.2 surround-sound configuration.

Hisense's new TV features Chromecast built-in and uses Google TV as its operating system, which could be more appealing than Samsung's Tizen operating system for some users. There's also a nice looking 'Art Mode' which allows you to switch between preloaded works of art or your own personal photos.

The CanvasTV comes with Hisense's UltraSlim Wall Mount and a teak frame by default, but this can be switched out for a white or walnut frame if that's more your style. Hisense says changing frames should be simple as they easily slide onto the TV and are held securely by embedded magnets.

We have contacted Hisense for availability and pricing in other regions, including the UK.

