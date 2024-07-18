New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: LG and Samsung's top OLEDs for 2024 go head to head

It's already been a huge summer of sport, and the biggest of big hitters, The Olympic Games, is yet to come. No better time, then, to consider investing in a new TV to see all the action in its most glorious light. The 2024 cohort of sets is now among us, and the two Korean giants, LG and Samsung are right back at the top of the tree – this time duking it out over the best OLED set around (after many years of Samsung eschewing the format in favour of QLED technology). Our 65in TV head to head between the two big brands is a titanic tussle.

Also this month, Sonos’s new arrival, the Ace headphones, has some tough competition on its hands, as proved in our Group Test of premium noise-cancelling headphones, where big hitters from Apple, Bose and Bowers & Wilkins show just how hard the newcomer will have to work to keep on pace.

Flagship OLED showdown

When it comes to OLED TVs, two Korean companies stand tall at the top end of the market – Samsung and LG. We pitch each company's flagship 65-inch OLED TV for 2024 against each other. Samsung's S95D features a third-generation QD-OLED screen panel, which is Samsung’s brightest yet. It also has a higher refresh rate than last year’s S95C, and a proprietary picture quality engine.

But LG has reasons to feel confident. With a new processor, MLA tech and new features, the LG G4 has put some real distance between it and the step-down LG C4. With different operating systems and prices, picking one won’t be easy. So which you should buy? Read our definitive comparison in this month's mag!

These 'tiny' 32-inch TVs could be just what you need

When it comes to TVs, the demand for bigger and bigger screens in recent years has kept pace with their plentiful supply yet, for many of us, there remain a number of good reasons for resisting the temptation to go large.

Fifteen years ago, when flatscreen televisions were still a relatively new concept, the most popular screen size was 32 inches. It wasn’t long, though, before larger, more sophisticated tellies came along and seduced us. This has meant that smaller tellies have been eclipsed by their bigger cousins in the quest to make our living rooms feel like the local cinema. Yet smaller TVs can still play an important part in our viewing lives.

First off, they are space-savers, and at that size ideal as a second TV for the kitchen or bedroom. Secondly, 32-inch models now represent greater value for money than ever, with many available for no more than the price of a restaurant meal out for the family.

So, to help you on your small-screen quest, we have picked out three leading 32-inch TVs and present our verdict on each of them in the September issue of What Hi-Fi?

System of the Month

No matter how good an image it may be capable of providing, pretty much any modern TV fails to back up those brilliant pictures with anything approaching stunning sound. And, please note, we would be happy to accept fairly basic sound here. Just decent stereo would be acceptable; we’re not getting into any discussions about surround sound or (hey, let’s not get carried away…) Dolby Atmos.

So this month we've built a system around Samsung's new HW-Q990D soundbar system. Combining the convenience and small footprint of a soundbar with a subwoofer and a pair of compact surrounds, this could be just what you're looking for. The rest of the set-up comprises a great TV in Samsung's S95D, plus a Blu-ray player and games console, so you should be all set for a great movie-watching and gaming experience all-round.

Get out and about with the best Bluetooth speakers

Music lovers might justifiably add the Bluetooth speaker to the list of great inventions; it has certainly revolutionised the way we listen to music, adding convenience and affordability.

These things really do come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from the truly diminutive – the Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 is so small you can easily slip it into your pocket – to the more substantial; the Sonos Move 2, for example, applies a more nuanced definition of the word ‘portable’.

Sound quality is always of paramount importance, of course, but the key thing to consider when buying a Bluetooth speaker is how you are going to use it. Do you want something you can easily pop in a bag to provide background music at the beach, or is sound quality more important than easy portability? Then there’s battery life; what will do fine for a few hours in the garden might not be practical for a weekend camping trip.

Whatever your wireless listening priorities, we feel sure there will be something in our round-up of Bluetooth speakers to suit your needs and budget.

First with reviews

This month, as always, our First Tests section is packed to the gills with in-depth, impartial and expert verdicts on the very latest hi-fi and AV gear.

This month we kick things off with the Monitor Audio Studio 89 speakers. Based on Monitor's lauded Studio 15 speakers from the late ’80s, these standmounters bring a touch of design flair and great sound; find out what we thought of them in this month's mag!

TCL is really carving out a reputation for great, affordable TVs – and its 85C805K is a beast of a bargain. At a whopping 85-inches, this set is also super affordable. Read our review in September's What Hi-Fi?

And that's not all. Our team of expert reviewers has been busy as usual running in-depth tests of all the latest products, including Majority's dinky Petersfield Go DAB radio, Epson's EH-LS11000W home cinema projector, Wharfedale's Aura 3 floorstanders, the Marantz Cinema 30 AV receiver and Apple's iPhone 15 Plus.

Last but not least, Sennheiser's HD 620S over-ears promise the spacious sound of a pair of open-backed headphones within the form factor of a pair of closed-back, with all the advantages both bring. Do the 620S succeed in their mission? Find out this month!

See what our review team thought of all these products in September's What Hi-Fi?

The best is never cheap

Our Temptations section of the magazine is all about the best. And, sometimes, the best doesn't come cheap.

We were mightily impressed with Chord's Ultima pre and power amplifier combination, and now the company has combined the two into a classy integrated amp. It's pricey, but as our review team found out, worth every penny.

Also this month, Fyne's Audio Vintage Five brought admiring looks from all who saw them enter our test rooms. They have a super-cool vintage look, but crucially also deliver when it comes to sound quality. Not cheap, but then these sumptuous floorstanders are excellent at the money.

Find out more about both these top-class products in September's What Hi-Fi?

Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy – including winners of 2023's What Hi-Fi? Awards. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a home cinema speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

