Samsung launches its 2025 TVs range in the UK, including its latest OLED and 8K flagships

Samsung's 2025 TV range has gone on sale in the UK after being initially revealed at CES 2025 in January.

The new OLED, Neo QLED, and QLED TVs have been teased for nearly half a year now and have even been on sale in other markets, including the US, for a couple of months.

Now it's the UK's turn, as Samsung has confirmed that major UK retailers John Lewis, Currys, Argos, AO and Richer Sounds will carry the new models, alongside Samsung's official online store.

Furthermore, Samsung has announced a partnership with BAFTA (the British Academy of Film and Television Arts). This will see become the "Official Screen Partner" of the institution.

Zeena Hill, Director of Marketing TV/AV at Samsung UK, commented:

"As more people enjoy award-winning entertainment at home, our unrivalled TV technology and innovations continue to lead the industry forwards and ensure that every creative detail is experienced at its best."

We've already covered Samsung's 2025 TV lineup in full and have had hands on preview sessions with some of its big name sets.

It is once again segmenting its line-up into three categories – those being OLED, Neo QLED 4K and Neo QLED 8K – with flagship models offered for each.

The highly anticipated S95F QD-OLED serves as the OLED flagship, while the new Frame Pro and QN990F will serve as the top 4K Neo QLED and 8K Neo QLED models, respectively.

Joining these TVs will be a pair of step-down OLED models (the S90F and S85F), as well as another 8K Neo QLED in the form of the stylish QN900F.

Samsung also has a wide range of Neo QLED and QLED sets on offer, with a new entry-level U8000F model serving as the cheapest set in the line.

As AI is the hot topic currently, Samsung is using this opportunity to launch its new Vision AI suite, which will cover everything from enhanced upscaling (now for the 4K models, not just the 8K TVs), an improved user interface, and a handy content recognition system.

The final feature can name actors on screen and suggest similar content based on what you're watching, which could be useful if it works as well as Samsung claims.

We're also getting new soundbars too, with the HW-Q990F Dolby Atmos soundbar package taking centre stage.

The unit has big shoes to fill, as it will be replacing the Product of the Year-winning HW-Q990D.

Samsung is also launching a unique "convertible" soundbar, which can be used in two orientations thanks to its built-in gyroscope. The HW-Q700F can work as a standard tabletop-style soundbar, or it can be flipped for flush wall-mounting.

Rounding out Samsung's new AV lineup is the Freestyle 5 UST projector, which is a portable unit with a hidden trick.

Specifically, it can be set into a tabletop cradle stand, in which the picture will be beamed onto a table and can be interacted with by touch; sort of like a huge tablet.

We're yet to receive a full pricing list, but will report back once we know how much these new TVs, soundbars and projector will cost.

