Samsung has revealed its full slate of TVs for 2025, with upgrades across the board. With new OLED, Neo QLED, QLED, and LCD models ranging from super-premium to entry-level budget price points, we are taking this opportunity to take stock of everything that Samsung has to offer in 2025.

The South Korean tech giant is sticking with its three-pronged attack on the premium and mid-range TV market, offering prospective customers the choice between 8K Neo QLED, 4K Neo QLED and OLED. Each pillar is represented with its respective flagship champion: in the 8K Neo QLED corner, it's the QN990F; on team 4K Neo QLED, it's (surprisingly) The Frame Pro; and, finally, the S95F is fighting on OLED's side.

You may notice that, despite the 2024 models using the "D" suffix, these new 2025 models have model numbers ending in "F" – so Samsung seems to have skipped "E" altogether. This isn't the only surprise; let's dig into an overview of what's new with Samsung's 2025 TV lineup.

What's new?

Glare Free panel technology comes to Neo QLED

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung made a gamble on last year's S95D QD-OLED TV by implementing a new matte screen texture to reduce glare from ambient light and reflections in your viewing space. It was not an optional screen coating – all S95Ds came with this feature – and was a bold move that was initially met with scepticism.

However, after it proved effective in repelling pesky reflections and not detrimental to picture quality, OLED Glare Free became a much-loved feature of the five-star TV.

After the success of last year's panel technology, Samsung has decided to bring it to more of its TVs – most notably to its 4K and 8K Neo QLED models. The QN990F and QN900F 8K Neo QLEDs and QN90F 4K Neo QLED are all set to receive the anti-glare panel coating, alongside the S95F.

Wireless One Connect becomes official (on two TVs)

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung's clever One Connect box solution has made wall-mounting TVs a dream for quite some time now. The external box, which houses the internal components of the TV, power supply and wired connections, has allowed for super-thin and minimalist designs for the past few generations of Samsung TVs. So what could be the next step?

Samsung has taken inspiration from LG's M-series OLED TVs here, by removing the cable between the One Connect box and the main chassis of the TV that houses the display and speaker system. Both units still require a power cable, but if you're a dab hand at cable management, you could create a cable-free and clutter-free setup.

The catch? It's coming to only two TVs in Samsung's lineup this year – and, of course, those are the most premium sets. The QN990F, the new flagship 8K model, and Frame Pro (now with Mini LED) will be the only two TVs to benefit from the new tech.

While the concept has been done before (specifically by Samsung's direct competitor), Samsung appears to have taken it to the next level. It boldly claims the wireless One Connect box can support 8K signals up to 240Hz. It is also touting virtually zero lag, and that the set-up will work without a direct line of sight with the TV; in fact, Samsung demonstrated this to us by placing the One Connect box into a cabinet and shutting the door – sure enough, the screen stayed on.

Samsung continues its AI for All motto with new upgrades

(Image credit: Samsung)

It was impossible to escape from AI in 2024, and the story looks the same for 2025. Many of the AI features from Samsung's 2024 lineup are being carried forward to the new range, with enhancements courtesy of the new NQ8 AI Gen3 and NQ4 AI Gen3 processors.

The biggest news is that Samsung's sensational 8K upscaling engine is coming to a handful of the 4K Neo QLED and OLED models. AI Upscaling Pro played a key role in securing the QN900D's five-star review thanks to its effective and impressive picture processing of 4K content up to 8K – a necessary step as there is very little 8K content available.

We are especially pleased to see this on the 4K models, as many people with 4K TVs continue to watch content in Full HD or lower for a variety of reasons. Standard Blu-rays, for example, are 1080p, and many streaming services' standard plans feature the same resolution.

Elsewhere, AI plays a hand in improving motion and clarity of fast-moving objects, and enhancing contrast for greater three-dimensional depth. Audio gets an AI upgrade too, with Object Tracking Sound Pro and Active Voice Amplifier Pro doing practically what they say on the tin.

New for this year, however, is AI Gamma Pro; this will intelligently adjust gamma based on your room's lighting conditions, to ensure that detail is retained in the darkest and brightest parts of the picture, while avoiding brightness clipping and black crush.

Samsung is tying all of these picture and sound features together under the banner of Vision AI.

Great gaming specs get even better

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is renowned for including epic gaming specifications on its TVs, and this year continues the trend. Four HDMI 2.1 sockets appears to be the standard once again, with 4K/120Hz support for the current Xbox and PlayStation consoles, complete with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

However, PC gamers who prefer to game on the big screen will find even more to like: some of the new models in this range (including the S95F, QN90F and QN990F) feature 165Hz panels for even smoother and more responsive gaming, provided you have a capable gaming computer, of course.

Samsung is also continuing support of its game streaming apps, allowing users to play games over the cloud on their television without a physical console or PC attached. Samsung has accrued some big names into its Gaming Hub, including Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now.

A new immersive audio format joins the fray

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is using its 2025 TV lineup to launch its new immersive audio format. The company has teamed up with Google to develop Eclipsa Audio, an open-source answer to Dolby Atmos.

Initially intended to launch in 2024, this Immersive Audio Model and Format (IAMF) seeks to allow YouTube creators to enhance their content with, as the name suggests, immersive audio. Samsung's relationship with Dolby hinges on Atmos, as Dolby Vision is (as usual for Samsung) not included on the 2025 range, so it's interesting to see Samsung launch its own competitor to the sound technology as well.

Little is yet known about the format, and YouTube remains the only platform that supports it – though we could see it launch on other services later down the line. Until then, you will need a Samsung 2025 TV or soundbar to take advantage of it.

Samsung 2025 TV lineup breakdown

Samsung is still opting for a three-pronged strategy with its TV lineup, using both Mini LED and OLED for its flagship sets. This year, it has opted to ditch a true 4K Neo QLED (Mini LED) flagship set in favour of an upgraded Frame TV; the Frame Pro features a similar design that is intended to blend into a living room, but it now features a Mini LED panel.

Returning are the QD-OLED S95-series TV, and 8K Neo QLED QN900-series model. These sets follow up on the five-star S95D QD-OLED and Award-winning QN900D respectively, and aim to improve on their predecessor's success.

There are, of course, plenty of mid-range and entry level sets in Samsung's range. And the good news this year is that more, previously flagship-level, features are trickling their way down through the lineup. This means you will find quantum dots and better gaming features further down the range – result!

With that in mind, here is Samsung's 2025 TV lineup:

Samsung 2025 OLED TV range

Samsung S95F QD-OLED TV

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung's 2025 4K flagship is a QD-OLED; crazy to think the company only launched its first OLED TV in 2022 after being a staunch Mini LED supporter for many years before. It's the successor to the S95D, which we deemed one of 2024's best TVs after awarding it five stars in our full review.

So, what's new this year? The S95F is reportedly brighter (no surprises there), with a claimed 30 per cent luminance increase resulting in a peak brightness figure of 2000 nits. Despite the increased brightness, Samsung reports that the S95F doesn't consume more energy.

Furthermore, it features a faster QD-OLED panel that can reach refresh rates of 165Hz, as well as an improved Glare Free coating that reduces the impact on black depths. We also see the return of AI, as Samsung has outfitted this set with the powerful NQ4 AI Gen3 processor. This brings AI Upscaling Pro – one of our favourite aspects of the 8K QN900D – to the 4K range, including the S95F.

Elsewhere, you'll find a range of expected flagship features, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets (capable of up to 4K/165Hz gaming with ALLM and VRR), the wired One Connect box, which houses the connections in an external housing (resulting in a super-slim main chassis), and Samsung's fully-featured Tizen smart operating system.

Samsung S95F specification:

Screen size 55-, 65-. 77-inches (83-inch WOLED)

55-, 65-. 77-inches (83-inch WOLED) Type QD-OLED

QD-OLED Backlight N/A

N/A Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ Operating system Tizen

Tizen HDMI inputs x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/165Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/165Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Samsung S95F pricing:

55-inch S95F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

65-inch S95F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

77-inch S95F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

83-inch S95F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Samsung S90F QD-OLED / OLED

(Image credit: Future)

As last year, we are having to label this TV as a "QD-OLED / OLED", as Samsung is continuing its controversial OLED-panel lottery system alive. While it won't guarantee which panel it is providing with each model, it has been strongly suggested that the 65-inch variant will come with a QD-OLED panel, while the other sizes may stick to WOLED; so a slightly more cut and dried situation than we had last year.

Samsung, of course, maintains that it doesn't matter which panel your S90F comes with, as it appears to stick with the mission of "delivering excellent viewing performance, regardless of the specific panels that are integrated into the product."

So, what does the S90F have to offer? While it has a lower peak brightness than the S95F – 1300 nits, according to Samsung – that is a 30 per cent improvement over the S90D. It also drops the One Connect system and Glare Free feature from its most premium sibling, while the peak refresh rate is capped at 144Hz. It retains the NQ4 AI Gen3 processor, however, meaning Samsung's Vision AI suite (including AI Upscaling Pro) is on board.

Samsung S90F specification:

Screen size 42- 48-, 55-, 65-. 77-, 83-inches

42- 48-, 55-, 65-. 77-, 83-inches Type QD-OLED / OLED

QD-OLED / OLED Backlight N/A

N/A Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ Operating system Tizen

Tizen HDMI inputs x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Samsung S90F pricing:

42-inch S90F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

48-inch S90F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

55-inch S90F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

65-inch S90F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

77-inch S90F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

83-inch S90F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Samsung S85F OLED TV

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's entry-level OLED model ditches quantum dots entirely and uses a WOLED panel across all sizes.

It features a super-slim design throughout, a claimed 1300-nit peak brightness, 4K/120Hz gaming support with four HDMI 2.1 sockets, and Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, which features 4K AI Upscaling without the Pro suffix.

Samsung S85F specification:

Screen size 55-, 65-. 77-, 83-inches

55-, 65-. 77-, 83-inches Type OLED

OLED Backlight N/A

N/A Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ Operating system Tizen

Tizen HDMI inputs x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Samsung S85F pricing:

55-inch S85F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

65-inch S85F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

77-inch S85F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

83-inch S85F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Samsung 2025 8K Neo QLED TV range

Samsung QN990F 8K Neo QLED

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung's new flagship 8K Mini LED may look identical to its Award-winning predecessor at first glance – no bad thing considering how great that TV is – but there are some notable improvements this year.

It now features Samsung's Glare Free panel technology, with a matte finish that combats ambient light and reflections effectively (based on what we have seen with the S95D and our brief hands-on time with the QN990F). It is also one of the first TVs in Samsung's lineup to receive a wireless One Connect box, which the company says can transmit up to 8K/120Hz signals to the TV (despite the claimed 165Hz panel) with no additional latency or disruptions.

The new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor also handles advanced Vision AI picture features, including an improved AI Upscaling Pro engine, and Object Tracking Sound Pro.

Samsung QN990F specification:

Screen size 65-. 75-, 85, 98-inches

65-. 75-, 85, 98-inches Type Neo-QLED (Quantum Dot Mini LED)

Neo-QLED (Quantum Dot Mini LED) Backlight N/A

N/A Resolution 8K

8K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ Operating system Tizen

Tizen HDMI inputs x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/165Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/165Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Samsung QN990F pricing:

65-inch QN990F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

75-inch QN990F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

85-inch QN990F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

98-inch QN990F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Samsung QN900F 8K Neo QLED

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung has dropped the entry-level 8K TV from its lineup for 2025, so this is the cheapest 8K model in the range. Despite that, Samsung seems to have put a lot of effort into this step-down model, with its stylish metal bezel, Frame-inspired design, and anti-glare coating. It's a step-down model by name, but it still has plenty to offer.

It doesn't include the wireless One Connect box, and it steps down to Samsung's NQ8 Gen2 processor, so some Vision AI features will be dropped; however, in compensation, it is expected to cost less.

We are somewhat disappointed to see a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz when the step-down 4K models stick with 144Hz, but this won't matter to the majority of console gamers – and it does retain four HDMI 2.1 sockets.

Samsung QN900F specification:

Screen size 65-. 75-, 85-inches

65-. 75-, 85-inches Type Neo-QLED (Quantum Dot Mini LED)

Neo-QLED (Quantum Dot Mini LED) Backlight N/A

N/A Resolution 8K

8K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ Operating system Tizen

Tizen HDMI inputs x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Samsung QN900F:

65-inch QN900F: £TBC / $3300 / AU$TBC

75-inch QN900F: £TBC / $4300 / AU$TBC

85-inch QN900F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Samsung 2025 4K Neo QLED range

Samsung QN90F

(Image credit: Future)

In an effort to streamline its lineup, Samsung won't launch a successor to the QN95D this year; instead, the top-of-the-range title (for 4K Neo QLED) goes to the QN90F.

It sports the anti-glare coating also found on the S95F, QN990F and QN900F, as well as four HDMI 2.1 sockets capable of handling up to 4K/165Hz signals. Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen3 processor is also on board, meaning we'll see AI Upscaling Pro and other Vision AI features such as content recognition that can identify actors on screen, as well as content suggestions based on what you're watching.

It is also one of two TVs in Samsung's lineup to come in a super-sized screen option: 115 inches to be exact. The XXL screen trend seems to be becoming a permanent fixture in the world of TVs, and we presume Samsung is feeling the pressure from TCL and Hisense to offer its TVs in competitive sizes.

Samsung QN90F specification:

Screen size 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-, 98-, 115-inches

43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-, 98-, 115-inches Type Neo QLED

Neo QLED Backlight N/A

N/A Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ Operating system Tizen

Tizen HDMI inputs x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/165Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/165Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Samsung QN90F pricing:

43-inch QN90F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

50-inch QN90F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

55-inch QN90F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

65-inch QN90F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

75-inch QN90F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

85-inch QN90F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

115-inch QN90F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Samsung QN80F

(Image credit: Future)

We were rather fond of Samsung's mid-range Q80D from last year, so this replacement model should hopefully provide a similarly appealing performance. It appears as though Samsung has added Mini LED to this set, moving it from a standard QLED to a Neo QLED.

The QN80F features a 144Hz panel, Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor (which we believe won't include all of its Vision AI features, but still some of them), four HDMI 2.1 sockets, and a 100-inch screen option.

Samsung QN80F specification:

Screen size 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-, 100-inches

50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-, 100-inches Type Neo QLED

Neo QLED Backlight N/A

N/A Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ Operating system Tizen

Tizen HDMI inputs x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Samsung QN80F pricing:

50-inch QN80F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

55-inch QN80F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

65-inch QN80F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

75-inch QN80F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

85-inch QN80F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

100-inch QN80F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Samsung QN70F

(Image credit: Samsung)

This is the entry point into Samsung's Neo QLED lineup, though it doesn't appear to skimp on specs entirely. It features an edge-lit Mini LED panel with support up to 144Hz, wide viewing angles, and 4K AI upscaling via the NQ4 AI Gen 2 processor.

We also know that it sports a 20W two channel sound system built-in, and four HDMI 2.1 sockets.

Samsung QN70F specification:

Screen size 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inches

55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inches Type Neo QLED

Neo QLED Backlight N/A

N/A Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ Operating system Tizen

Tizen HDMI inputs x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Samsung QN70F pricing:

55-inch QN70F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

65-inch QN70F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

75-inch QN70F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

85-inch QN70F: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Samsung 2025 Lifestyle TV range

Alongside Samsung's new Frame Pro and updated 2025 Frame, it will carry forth its Serif and Sero lifestyle TVs with no specification changes, though we have spotted a stylish new green colourway for the Serif.

Samsung Frame Pro Neo QLED Art TV

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung is advancing its hugely popular Frame TV with an upgraded panel, which should ensure that those looking for the stylish form factor won't have to compromise on picture quality. The new Frame Pro makes the jump from QLED to Neo QLED, meaning Samsung has outfitted it with Mini LED technology – albeit the edge-lit version found on the QN70F.

Nevertheless, it features a customisable bezel, and the wireless One Connect box seen on the QN990F 8K model for a sleek, wire-free look that will help it blend into its surroundings as intended. It does, though, receive the NQ4 AI Gen3 processor, meaning it will receive the full Vision AI feature set.

It is also the second TV in the lineup to include the wireless One Connect box, with HDMI 2.1 sockets that will allow for 4K/144Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM.

It runs Samsung's latest version of the One UI Tizen operating system, which, unsurprisingly, includes Samsung's Art Mode. This allows users to cycle through art from some of the most famous collections in the world, transforming the TV into a picture frame – hence the name.

Samsung The Frame Pro specification:

Screen size 65-, 75-, 85-inches

65-, 75-, 85-inches Type Neo QLED

Neo QLED Backlight N/A

N/A Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ Operating system Tizen

Tizen HDMI inputs x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Samsung The Frame Pro pricing:

65-inch The Frame Pro: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

75-inch The Frame Pro: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

85-inch The Frame Pro: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Samsung The Frame 2025

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is carrying over its 2024 Frame TV with some minor changes – mostly that it will no longer come in sizes greater than 65 inches. Those looking for a Frame in 75- or 85-inches will need to step up to the Neo QLED Frame Pro (above).

The Frame remains a typical edge-lit QLED TV, though it now features enhanced gaming specifications with HDMI 2.1, capable of handling 4K/144Hz signals. It also features Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, which should afford it some of the AI smarts of its "Pro" sibling.

Samsung The Frame 2025 specification:

Screen size 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inches

55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inches Type Neo QLED

Neo QLED Backlight N/A

N/A Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ Operating system Tizen

Tizen HDMI inputs x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Samsung The Frame 2025 pricing:

43-inch The Frame 2025:

50-inch The Frame 2025:

55-inch The Frame 2025:

65-inch The Frame 2025:

Samsung 2025 4K LED TV range

Samsung has launched a handful of mid to entry-level QLED TVs within its range; these include the Q8F and U8000F. They offer an entry point to Samsung's range, and feature an appropriate step back in specification and picture quality due to the loss of Mini LED.

The Q8F (not to be confused with the Q8F from 2018) is a 4K HDR TV with a QLED panel and the Q4 AI processor, which will reportedly use some AI smarts to heighten picture quality. Gaming specification is lowered due to the 50Hz panel. It will launch in screen sizes ranging from 43 to 85 inches.

Taking a further step down, you will find the U8000F, which is Samsung's true entry-level 4K model. It uses the Crystal UHD processor, a 4K HDR panel, and a "Metal Stream" design that looks rugged and stylish. Much like the Q8F, it comes in screen sizes ranging from 43 to 85 inches.

MORE:

Read our Samsung S95F QD-OLED hands on review

As well as our Samsung QN990F 8K Neo QLED hands on review

And check out our picks for the best Samsung TVs