Watch Belgian Grand Prix live stream 2025

The Belgian Grand Prix was one of last season's most eventful races, and while we don't expect a repeat of George Russell's hero-to-zero whirlwind, we do anticipate lots of rain. With two straight wins, Lando Norris has cut the gap to Oscar Piastri to eight, and this being a Sprint weekend, there are extra points on the menu at Spa. We'll show how to watch Belgian Grand Prix live streams from anywhere in the world, including free options.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Belgian GP: 25th-27th July 2025 Circuit: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot Watch anywhere Use Surfshark to watch any stream

Belgian Grand Prix schedule 2025

Practice 1 – Friday 25th July | 11.30am BST / 6.30am ET

– Friday 25th July | 11.30am BST / 6.30am ET Sprint Qualifying – Friday 25th July | 3.30pm BST / 10.30am ET

– Friday 25th July | 3.30pm BST / 10.30am ET Sprint – Saturday 26th July | 11am BST / 6am ET

– Saturday 26th July | 11am BST / 6am ET Qualifying – Saturday 26th July | 3pm BST / 10am ET

– Saturday 26th July | 3pm BST / 10am ET Belgian Grand Prix – Sunday 27th July | 2pm BST / 9am ET

Belgian Grand Prix 2025: preview

A successive pair of one-two finishes would ordinarily be great news for Mclaren, but from the perspective of team harmony, they've gone the wrong way, especially as Piastri was cruising towards victory in Silverstone before picking up an extremely harsh penalty. The Aussie momentarily lost his cool, demanding the cars be swapped, but Norris did nothing wrong and the team rightly stayed out of it.

Norris does, however, have a tendency to blow disappointing resuts out of all proportion, and get carried away with good ones. It's the reason many observers still believe he isn't championship material. His recent outburst aside, Piastri tends to stay grounded through good and through bad.

The Belgian Grand Prix will also be Red Bull's first ever race without Christian Horner at the helm. His dismissal has been widely interpreted as a belated bid to persuade Max Verstappen to stay, but the word in the paddock is that it didn't stop the reigning champion from getting together with Mercedes' Toto Wolff in Sardinia during the break.

Here's all the info on where to watch F1 live streams anywhere in the world for the Belgian Grand Prix, and potentially for FREE.

Belgian Grand Prix 2025 free live streams

Free F1 live streams of every race are available in three countries: Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. There are also free extended highlights on offer in the UK and Australia.

Austria:

ORF is streaming the entire 2025 Belgian Grand Prix weekend for free.

Luxembourg:

RTL Zwee has the rights to every 2025 Formula 1 race.

Belgium:

RTBF serves up free F1 live streams in Belgium (email registration required).

Australia:

10Play offers free highlights of every race this season.

UK:

Channel 4 airs free highlights of every F1 race.

Use Surfshark to access your usual free stream when abroad

Watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your home service when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and thus unblock any F1 live stream – including the free streams in Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium if you're a resident there.

Surfshark is one of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast, and easy to use. And it offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.

Surfshark – get the 7-day free trial

Surfshark is excellent at unblocking global streaming services and offers a 7-day free trial.

How to use a VPN for any Belgian GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. Surfshark is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for ORF.

3. Then head over to ORF on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of the 2025 Belgian GP.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 on your mobile device

Out and about but want to catch the Belgian Grand Prix? In the US, iOS and Android users can stream every race live and on demand via the F1 TV Pro app.

In the UK, fans will need to subscribe to either Sky or Now and watch the Belgian Grand Prix via their mobile apps.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 in 4K Ultra HD

In the UK, you can watch the Belgian Grand Prix, along with every F1 race, in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every race, qualifying and practice in 4K and HDR.

If you want to get the very best picture quality out of the 4K HDR stream, check out our guide to the best TV settings for watching Formula 1.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.



If you're in Australia, you can catch every race in 4K on Kayo Sports, but you will need the Kayo Premium subscription for AU$40 a month to access high resolution content.

F1 season pass

F1 TV Pro includes live HD coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race. No ad breaks allowing you to stream the action like you're on the pit wall.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK. (You can use the basic 'Access' version for live timings but you can't watch any races live.)

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99/month (cheapest)

– $3.99/month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €11.90/month

– €11.90/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $129/month

Watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 live streams in the USA

In the USA, the Belgian Grand Prix is being shown on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

Qualifying is on ESPN2; the Sprint is on ESPN and ESPN3; Sprint Qualifying is on ESPN3; Practice 1 is on ESPN2 and ESPN3.

If you don't have cable access to those TV channels, it's actually cheaper to watch on streaming services such as our favorite Sling, Fubo or ESPN Plus.

Belgian GP on Sling TV

Catch the entirety of the 2025 F1 season with Sling. The Blue plan carries ABC, while Orange provides streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. You get your first month half-price, and there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

Belgian GP on Fubo - Free 7-day trial

Fubo has ESPN and ABC (plus CBS, NBC and Fox) so it's a great watch to stream sports, including the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.

Belgian GP on ESPN+

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams, including 18 GPs. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $16.99 per month (with ads) or $26.99 (ad-free).

Watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the Belgian Grand Prix.

There are no lock-in contracts for Kayo Sports, and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including NASCAR, the NRL, NHL, MLB and international cricket.

Once the trial is up, a Kayo Standard subscription costs from AU$25 per month after a 7-day free trial. There's also an introductory offer where new customers can get their first month for just AU$1.

10Play will also show free highlights of every 2025 F1 race.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 live in the Netherlands

F1 TV Pro offers live coverage of F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2025 for €11.90/month. F1 fans can also watch on Viaplay.

NOS will provide free Dutch GP coverage in late August.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 live in Spain

DAZN has the exclusive rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2026. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

You can watch F1 2025 on DAZN for €9.99 a month.

DAZN has the rights to every 2025 F1 race in Spain, as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. And it's only €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in France

All live races are available to watch on French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029 – that gets you full, live coverage of the 2025 F1 season, including practice sessions, qualifiers and every Grand Prix.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 live in the rest of the world

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Brazil Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for just $5.99 a month.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Croatia SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2025 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year. The F1 is also broadcast on Viaplay's V Sport.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Germany Sky Deutschland has the rights to show F1 races in 2025. The Bahrain, Hungarian, Belgian, Dutch, Italian, Azerbaijan and Las Vegas Grands Prix are shown for free on RTL, as well as Saturday Sprints and qualifying sessions. Austrians visiting Germany can use NordVPN to access their usual free live coverage from abroad.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Italy Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Japan Both DAZN and Fuji TV hold the rights to Formula 1 in Japan for the 2025 season.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Mexico Fox Sports has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2025 F1 in Mexico, with nine races set for Fox Sports Premium. Free-to-air TV station Canal 5 will offer coverage of the 2025 Mexican GP (26 October). You can also live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro app at a cost of – hold onto your helmets! – $999 a year. That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Portugal DAZN holds the rights to F1 in Portugal until 2027. A subscription to the streaming service costs from €16.99 a month.