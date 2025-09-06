How to watch Australia vs Argentina: live stream Rugby Championship 2025 online from anywhere

The Australia vs Argentina live stream presents an opportunity for the Pumas to extend their impressive recent run against the Wallabies when the two sides clash in Townsville — and you can watch all the action from the Rugby Championship 2025 from anywhere with a VPN.

Australia vs Argentina live stream Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025. Kick-off: 5.30am BST / 12.30am ET / 2.30pm AEST Venue: Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, Queensland FREE stream: 9Now (AUS) USA — FloRugby UK — Watch on Sky Sports Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Despite falling to a 30-22 defeat to the Springboks last time out, Australia showed plenty of promise in South Africa – not least by beating the world champions 38-22 in the opening game of this year’s Rugby Championship. There is certainly plenty of talent in attack but they must show more defensive steel if they are to overcome the Pumas. In the hope of producing a more disciplined display, Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has made several changes to his side, with scrum-half Nic White, fly-half Tom Lynagh, back row Harry Wilson and full-back Andrew Kellaway all coming into the starting XV.

Argentina, meanwhile, arrive in Queensland on the back of a historic 29-23 triumph over New Zealand in Buenos Aires, their first ever home win over the All Blacks. The Pumas were electric in that match, combining relentless forward pressure with expert kicking from Santiago Carreras. Pablo Matera and Lucio Cinti were also excellent, and the duo will once again look to power their side to a fourth victory over Australia from their last five meetings.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Australia vs Argentina in the Rugby Championship 2025 from anywhere.

Australia vs Argentina team news

Australia XV: Tom Robertson, Billy Pollard, Taniela Tupou, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (captain), Nic White, Tom Lynagh, Corey Toole, Len Ikitau, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway.



Bench: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Jeremy Williams, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Filipo Daugunu.

Argentina XV: Mayco Vivas, Julian Montoya (captain), Joel Sclavi, Franco Molina, Pedro Rubiolo, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Gonzalo Garcia, Santiago Carreras, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Bautista Delguy, Juan Cruz Mallia.



Bench: Ignacio Ruiz, Boris Wenger, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Guido Petti, Joaquin Ovideo, Agustin Moyano Geronimo Prisciantelli, Benjamin Elizalde

Watch Australia vs Argentina live streams for FREE

Rugby fans Down Under are amongst the luckiest in the world as they will be able to watch Australia vs Argentina live streams for FREE on 9Now. In fact, all of Australia's home games will be shown on the streaming service for free.

Another streaming option in Australia is subscription service Stan Sport, which has rights to every Rugby Championship game (ad-free) this season. A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a Stan subscription plan, which starts at $12 per month for the Basic option.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.

How to watch Australia vs Argentina from anywhere

How to watch Australia vs Argentina live in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive UK and Ireland rights for the Rugby Championship 2025, including Australia vs Argentina.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a NOW Sports membership with plans starting at £14.99 for a day pass.

If you're abroad right now, you can still follow your usual Rugby Championship 2025 live stream by using a VPN service.

Watch Australia vs Argentina live in the USA

Rugby fans based in the US can watch every match of the Rugby Championship 2025, including Australia vs Argentina, on the dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A subscription costs $29.99 per month or $150 per year.

Away from the US on vacation right now? Remember to get a VPN so you can enjoy your regular Rugby Championship 2025 subscription as you would from back home.

Watch Australia vs Argentina live in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Australia vs Argentina Rugby Championship 2025 live streams via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99 per week, $54.99/month or $549.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a VPN service.