How to watch World Cup 2022 live streams from anywhere

There's nothing quite like watching the World Cup. Sure, Qatar 2022 is a tournament like no other with four games a day, and a very strange time of year for football, but, for all the controversies that have dogged this edition, everyone still wants to watch World Cup 2022. Need a Qatar 2022 soccer stream? You've come to the right place.

Watch World Cup 2022 Dates: 20th Nov – 18th Dec 2022 Watch free: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) | ITVX (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US soccer stream: FOX / FS1 Buy tickets: FIFA (opens in new tab)

We've got you covered with how to watch all the World Cup soccer streams you need to stay on top of the action, because this is a tournament you don't want to miss. Lionel Messi and Argentina started slowly with a stunning defeat to Saudi Arabia, four-time champions Germany fell to Japan having taken the league and Spain, France and England all began with impressive early victories.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the only player in Qatar without a club after his Manchester United contract was cancelled by mutual consent, became the first man to score in five World Cups in his side's thrilling 3-2 victory against Ghana. And Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Neymar have barely got going. If you want to watch World Cup 2022 in all its glory from anywhere on the planet, then you're in the right place – with and without cable, in 4K HDR and even for free.

Read on to find out how to watch World Cup 2022 wherever you are in the world, which soccer streams you need and how to use a VPN if you're abroad at the moment and are looking to watch the World Cup football in Qatar.

Watch World Cup 2022 today

Qatar 2022 has crammed four group games into each day of the first two weeks to get the opening rounds done at some real speed. Here is how to watch World Cup 2022 with information on today's live streams just below.

Friday 25th November:

Wales vs Iran live stream – 10am GMT (BBC) / 5am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Qatar vs Senegal live stream – 1pm GMT (BBC) / 8am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream – 4pm GMT (ITV) / 11am ET (FOX)

England vs USA live stream – 7pm GMT (ITV) / 2pm ET (FOX)

Watch World Cup 2022 free

Watch World Cup 2022 for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX and you'll get some of the most reliable and best quality soccer streams around. Most games on iPlayer are in 4K HDR too and you'll find a good quality English commentary for every match. These streaming services are available to UK citizens even when you're out of the country.

Use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free from abroad. (opens in new tab)

You will need to do this if you're a licence fee-paying Brit on their travels, otherwise you'll find yourself geo-blocked when trying to watch World Cup 2022 from iPlayer and ITVX outside the UK.

We recommend ExpressVPN for the job. It's safe, reliable and offers a cast-iron 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on ExpressVPN and how to use it just below...

Watch World Cup 2022 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch World Cup 2022 on your regular soccer stream service while traveling abroad. It will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any World Cup live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for the World Cup 2022

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. To watch World Cup 2022 free, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC and ITV.

3. Then head over to BBC (opens in new tab) / ITV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free World Cup 2022 live streams!

Watch World Cup 2022 in the USA

In the USA, you'll need Fox Sports to watch World Cup 2022. Don't have cable? No problem. Respected streaming services Sling and Fubo TV both offer easy soccer streaming access to FOX and FS1 which are the two World Cup 2022 TV channels you'll need.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

(opens in new tab) World Cup 2022 | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) World Cup 2022 | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Spanish-speaking cordcutters can stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month).

Watch World Cup 2022 in Canada

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch World Cup 2022 in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch World Cup 2022 in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage from Qatar to let you watch World Cup 2022 Down Under.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Watch World Cup 2022 in UK

Viewers in the UK can watch World Cup 2022 live on the BBC, ITV, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), ITVX (opens in new tab), STV and STV Player. You can also watch World Cup 2022 with Welsh commentary on S4C.

The BBC will show England's opening match against Iran and group match against Wales, and have first pick of the semi-finals. ITV will show Wales's group match with the USA, Brazil's clashes with Switzerland and Cameroon, and France's match against Denmark. Both channels will broadcast the 2022 World Cup final on 18th December.

You can find the full World Cup 2022 TV schedule below.

Watch World Cup 2022 in 4K

Fans in the USA can stream every match in 4K HDR via Fubo TV while Fox subscribers can watch every match in 4K HDR on television. Comcast Xfinity X1 subscribers can watch in 4K with Dolby Vision HDR. Happy with re-runs? Free streaming service Tubi will make games available in 4K 30 minutes after the final whistle has blown.

In the UK, the BBC has confirmed that it will stream the "majority" of its 33 live games in 4K Ultra HD and HDR, beginning with the opener between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday 20th November.

Take a look at our full guide for all the details on watching World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR.

World Cup 2022: not been watching?

In case you've been living under a rock for the past week, let's rundown what's been happening at the World Cup 2022.

Lionel Messi's Argentina came into the tournament unbeaten in their past 36 fixtures, but were humbled 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history. Ranked outside FIFA's top 50, the Green Falcons swooped to a stunning victory thanks to Salem Al Dawsari's sublime skill and devilish shot from the edge of the area which hooped around goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

What followed were more slide tackles than you'd see on a Sunday League quagmire, but the Saudis deserved their victory and stand a great chance of making the last 16. Messi, meanwhile, must overcome that disappointment and lead Argentina to victories over Poland and Mexico if he is to reach the knockouts and go on to win the one trophy to elude him. It's his last World Cup, too.

Argentina aren't the only giant slain already in the Gulf. Germany took an early lead against Japan but an uncharacteristic lack of killer instinct from the four-time winners meant Hansi Flick's side succumbed to a vibrant Samurai Blue 2-1 to lose their first game of a World Cup for the second tournament running.

Like Argentina's struggles in recent tournaments, the Germans look weighed down by history but in Jamal Musiala have one of the finest youngsters in the tournament to try to inspire them out of Group E. Die Mannschaft's group rivals, and next opponents, Spain won the 2010 tournament after losing their opening group game, so don't count either Germany or Argentina out just yet.

Speaking of Spain, la Roja produced the performance of the first round of matches with a 7-0 shellacking of a hapless Costa Rica. No team in the tournament can match Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Gavi for such a mix of style, vision and tactical awareness and, though the former is old enough to be the other two's father, they combine with beautiful ease.

Right-winger Ferran Torres will be glad to have scored twice in the fixture, not least to stay in the good books of coach Luis Enrique, who is the father of his girlfriend Sira, a professional show-jumper. That said, Enrique will always play Ferran, "otherwise my daughter will come after me and chop off my head", he says. Qualification for the knockouts looks assured.

Whisper it, but England also looked good in their 6-2 victory over Iran. The 2018 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane didn't even register as the Three Lions roared to three points, with young bucks Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham delivering a bravura display of supreme elan. Bellingham, a reincarnation of Steven Gerrard but with added tactical awareness, became the first player born in the 2000s to score at the World Cup. Feel old yet? Iran may have lost, but they win the award for most impressive protest, after refusing to sing the national anthem in support of anti-government protests back home. After their win against Wales, they may get to repeat that protest a little more than hoped.

Also in good form are France, who dispatched Australia 4-1 after going a goal down. Spoilt man-child Kylian Mbappe was at his zippy best, scoring once and providing a delicious back flick in the build up to Olivier Giroud's tap-in first. The evergreen former Arsenal and Chelsea forward has now equalled Thierry Henry's France record, despite many doubting whether he is actually any good or not. Impossibly handsome and good at football: some people get all the fun. Les Bleus may have Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante injured, but they still look one of the teams to beat.

When Richarlison pulls on a Brazil shirt, he turns into Pele. He may only have one goal for Tottenham since his summer move from Everton, but when the 25-year-old wears canary yellow he becomes a beast. His brace against Serbia – the second a ludicrous touch and scissor volley without the ball touching the ground – mean he has nine goals in his last seven internationals for a country who look eerily good and potentially the team to beat. The only chance anyone else has is if goalkeeper Alisson's decision to shave off his beard has some kind of Samson-like effect on his play.

The game of the first week was probably Portugal 3-2 Ghana. Goalless after 65 minutes, all hell broke loose after Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in five different World Cups with a nerveless penalty. Ghana equalised, Portugal then went 3-1 ahead – goalscorer Joao Felix was six when CR7 scored in his first tournament in 2006 – only for the Black Stars to shoot back with an 89th-minute strike. In the dying moments, a quick piece of thinking from Inaki Williams – who channelled his inner Dion Dublin in hiding behind Selecao keeper Diogo Costa to spring out and nearly dispossess him – nearly secured an improbable draw.

Perhaps the best story came in Switzerland's 1-0 win against Cameroon, where Breel Embolo scored the winner but didn't celebrate after scoring against the country of his birth. Sure, there have been a few 0-0 Christmas turkeys – the less said about Poland vs Mexico the better, while Belgium were so bad despite beating Canada 1-0 they must appear here – but this footballing jamboree never fails to disappoint and World Cup 2022 has been no different. With the group stages nearly halfway through, and the knockouts soon to come, Qatar 2022 is shaping up very nicely indeed.