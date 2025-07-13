Alcaraz vs Sinner live stream: how to watch Wimbledon men's final 2025 for free online

Alcaraz vs Sinner live stream

This year's men's singles final will be played between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Sunday, July 13, with the two top ranked players in the world picking up where they left off at Roland-Garros to play out this year's men's singles final at Wimbledon.

Sunday's match is, of course, set for Centre Court at SW19, just at the later start time than in previous years of 4pm BST / 11am ET.) It's sure to be an epic final.

Below we have everything you need to watch Alcaraz vs Sinner and get free 2025 Wimbledon live streams from anywhere with our favourite VPN.

Alcaraz vs Sinner live stream: preview

Tennis fans the world over can only dare to hope that they will witness another ding-dong battle between these two generational talents after the extraordinary French Open final they played last month. Alcaraz eventually came out on top after five hard sets, extending his head-to-head record over the Italian to 8-4.

Unlike some of the greats of previous years, you could never criticize Alcaraz for being robotic. It's the combination of rugged talent and imperfections that make him such a joy to watch, and why many fans sitting in the Centre Court crowd on Sunday will be pulling for him to complete three Wimbledon titles on the trot. Since an early scare in the first round, his game has picked up a level and his victory over the dangerous Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals was ultimately quite comfortable.

Sinner has had his own wobbles this week, and it took an injury to Gregor Dmitrov in the Round of 16 to see him through. However, he's not lost a set since on the way to a first final at SW19, strolling past Ben Shelton and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets. The Italian may well have mastered the hard courts of Flushing Meadows and Melbourne Park, but can he claim the same about grass?

All will be revealed in Sunday's much-anticipated encounter. Below we have everything you need to watch Alcaraz vs Sinner live streams in the men's Wimbledon final from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Watch Alcaraz vs Sinner live streams for FREE

Tennis fans based in the UK and Australia are among the luckiest in the world as they can watch Alcaraz vs Sinner live streams for FREE.

BBC iPlayer is providing comprehensive coverage of the match and entire tournament.

And in Australia Channel 9 is scheduled to show the men's final, meaning you can stream the match live and for free via 9Now.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Alcaraz vs Sinner on BBC iPlayer or 9Now for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Alcaraz vs Sinner: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Alcaraz vs Sinner live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Wimbledon 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Sinner live streams in the US

Tennis fans looking to watch Alcaraz vs Sinner in the US can tune in via ESPN and ABC.

Cut the cord and don't have a cable package? You can get ESPN through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is the best value option, with plans starting from $45.99 per month. To watch ESPN, you'll need its Orange plan, which also includes the likes of AMC, Disney Channel, CNN, Comedy Central and TNT. Plus, you get 50% off your first month.

Alternatively, it will be live streamed on ESPN Plus, which starts at $11.99 per month or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Outside the US right now? We recommend NordVPN to access your Wimbledon 2025 streams.

Watch Alcaraz vs Sinner in the UK

The 2025 men's Wimbledon final will be shown on BBC iPlayer in the UK as well as free-to-air channel BBC One.

If you're on holiday outside the UK, you can still follow your usual Wimbledon live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

It will also be shown on TNT Sports and via a Discovery Plus' Premium plan for £30.99 per month.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Sinner in Australia

Free coverage of the Alcaraz vs Sinner Wimbledon final will be available via 9Now online in Australia. It's showing on Channel 9 on TV.

Those visiting the US or Canada from Oz can use NordVPN to watch all the Wimbledon action for free as if you were back home.

Alcaraz vs Sinner start times

Global Alcaraz vs Sinner start times

UK: 4pm

4pm Central Europe: 5pm

5pm USA (ET/PT): 11am / 8am

11am / 8am Australia: 1am (Mon.)

1am (Mon.) New Zealand: 3am (Mon.)