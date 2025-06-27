Wimbledon 2025: live stream and how to watch for free online, schedule, seeds

Wimbledon 2025 live stream

The pinnacle event of the grass-court season has arrived, and for the next two weeks, all eyes will be on SW19. Wimbledon 2025 will see the world’s best players decked out in iconic white outfits as they bid to triumph in the third Grand Slam of the season.

Below we have everything you need to watch a free 2025 Wimbledon live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Wimbledon 2025 live stream: preview

When it comes to the men’s singles draw, it is clear who is the man to beat. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz arrives at Wimbledon having won four of the last five tournaments he has contested, including the French Open and Queen’s.

The Spaniard could become the world No. 1 if he wins a third consecutive Wimbledon title but will face fierce competition, not least from the man he hopes to dethrone, Jannik Sinner. Novak Djokovic is another contender as he bids to tie Roger Federer and win an eighth title at SW19, while home hopes rest on the world No. 4 Jack Draper, Britain’s highest seed for eight years.

On the women’s side, Barbora Krejcikova is bidding to become the first player to defend her women’s singles title in nine years. However, the Czech ace has been hampered by injuries all season and has struggled to string together a run of wins in 2025.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has never made it past the semi-finals and is desperate to avenge her two final defeats this year. Madison Keys overcame the Belarusian in Australia, while Coco Gauff triumphed over the top seed at the French Open and has fond memories of Wimbledon, as it was the scene of her breakout in 2019.

Olympic champion Jasmine Paolini reached the final last year and is always a threat on grass, while 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova comes off the back of the Berlin WTA 500 title. Emma Raducanu will also be dreaming of winning a second major title and will receive plenty of support from her home crowd.

Below we have everything you need to watch Wimbledon 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN , and potentially for FREE.

Watch Wimbledon live streams for FREE

Tennis fans based in the UK and Australia are among the luckiest in the world as they can watch Wimbledon live streams for FREE.

BBC iPlayer are providing comprehensive coverage of the tournament as they live stream every match on every court.

Alternatively, in Oz Channel 9 and 9Gem is the home of Wimbledon and you can stream both channels livevia 9Now.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Wimbledon on BBC iPlayer for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch Wimbledon 2025: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Wimbledon 2025 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Wimbledon 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to watch Wimbledon live streams in the US

Tennis fans looking to watch Wimbledon in the US can tune in via ESPN.

Cut the cord and don't have a cable package? You can get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 through an OTT cable TV alternative.

ESPN is available on whole host of cable-cutting services including Hulu with Live TV (3-day free trial), Fubo (7-day free trial) or SlingTV (50% off your first month)

Alternatively, every match on every court is being live streamed on ESPN Plus, which starts at $11.99 per month.

Outside the US right now? We recommend NordVPN to access your Wimbledon 2025 streams.

Watch Wimbledon 2025 in the UK

Wimbledon will be shown on BBC iPlayer in the UK as well as free-to-air channels BBC One and Two.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual Wimbledon live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Don't want on the BBC? TNT Sports is debuting it's coverage of Wimbledon this year.

Access the service via Discovery Plus' Premium plan for £30.99/month. Or you can add by your usual television provider like Sky.

How to watch Wimbledon 2025 in Australia

Like the UK, coverage of Wimbledon 2025 will be available via 9Now.

Those visiting the US or Canada from Oz can use NordVPN to watch all the Wimbledon action for free as if you were back home.

Wimbledon 2025 tournament start times

Global Wimbledon 2025 daily start times

UK: 11am

11am Central Europe: 12pm

12pm USA (ET/PT): 6am / 3am

6am / 3am Australia: 8pm

8pm New Zealand: 10pm

Wimbledon 2025 schedule

First round: June 30 - July 1

Second round: July 2 - 4

Third round: July 4 - 5

Fourth round: July 6 - 7

Quarter-finals: July 8 - 9

Women's semi-finals: July 10

Men's semi-finals: July 11

Women's final: July 12 (11 a.m. ET)

Men's final: July 13 (11 a.m. ET)

Wimbledon seeds

Men's seeds

1. Jannik Sinner

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Alexander Zverev

4. Jack Draper

5. Taylor Fritz

6. Novak Djokovic

7. Lorenzo Musetti

8. Holger Rune

9. Daniil Medvedev

10. Ben Shelton

11. Alex de Minaur

12. Frances Tiafoe

13. Tommy Paul

14. Andrey Rublev

15. Jakub Menšík

16. Francisco Cerúndolo

17. Karen Khachanov

18. Ugo Humbert

19. Grigor Dimitrov

20. Alexei Popyrin

21. Tomáš Macháč

22. Flavio Cobolli

23. Jiří Lehečka

24. Stefanos Tsitsipas

25. Félix Auger-Aliassime

26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

27. Denis Shapovalov

28. Alexander Bublik

29. Brandon Nakashima

30. Alex Michelsen

31. Tallon Griekspoor

32. Matteo Berrettini

Women's seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Coco Gauff

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Jasmine Paolini

5. Zheng Qinwen

6. Madison Keys

7. Mirra Andreeva

8. Iga Świątek

9. Paula Badosa

10. Emma Navarro

11. Elena Rybakina

12. Diana Shnaider

13. Amanda Anisimova

14. Elina Svitolina

15. Karolína Muchová

16. Daria Kasatkina

17. Barbora Krejčíková

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova

19. Liudmila Samsonova

20. Jeļena Ostapenko

21. Beatriz Haddad Maia

22. Donna Vekić

23. Clara Tauson

24. Elise Mertens

25. Magdalena Fręch

26. Marta Kostyuk

27. Magda Linette

28. Sofia Kenin

29. Leylah Fernandez

30. Linda Nosková

31. Ashlyn Krueger

32. McCartney Kessler