Wimbledon 2025: live stream and how to watch for free online, schedule, seeds
Wimbledon 2025 is here and ready to thrill fans once again as Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova look to defend their titles at SW19
Wimbledon 2025 live stream
The pinnacle event of the grass-court season has arrived, and for the next two weeks, all eyes will be on SW19. Wimbledon 2025 will see the world’s best players decked out in iconic white outfits as they bid to triumph in the third Grand Slam of the season.
Below we have everything you need to watch a free 2025 Wimbledon live stream from anywhere with a VPN.
- UK: BBC iPlayer (FREE)
- AUS: 9Now (FREE)
- USA: ESPN via Sling TV / ESPN Plus
- Watch from abroad – NordVPN – No.1 tennis VPN
Wimbledon 2025 live stream: preview
When it comes to the men’s singles draw, it is clear who is the man to beat. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz arrives at Wimbledon having won four of the last five tournaments he has contested, including the French Open and Queen’s.
The Spaniard could become the world No. 1 if he wins a third consecutive Wimbledon title but will face fierce competition, not least from the man he hopes to dethrone, Jannik Sinner. Novak Djokovic is another contender as he bids to tie Roger Federer and win an eighth title at SW19, while home hopes rest on the world No. 4 Jack Draper, Britain’s highest seed for eight years.
On the women’s side, Barbora Krejcikova is bidding to become the first player to defend her women’s singles title in nine years. However, the Czech ace has been hampered by injuries all season and has struggled to string together a run of wins in 2025.
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has never made it past the semi-finals and is desperate to avenge her two final defeats this year. Madison Keys overcame the Belarusian in Australia, while Coco Gauff triumphed over the top seed at the French Open and has fond memories of Wimbledon, as it was the scene of her breakout in 2019.
Olympic champion Jasmine Paolini reached the final last year and is always a threat on grass, while 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova comes off the back of the Berlin WTA 500 title. Emma Raducanu will also be dreaming of winning a second major title and will receive plenty of support from her home crowd.
Below we have everything you need to watch Wimbledon 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.
Watch Wimbledon live streams for FREE
Tennis fans based in the UK and Australia are among the luckiest in the world as they can watch Wimbledon live streams for FREE.
BBC iPlayer are providing comprehensive coverage of the tournament as they live stream every match on every court.
Alternatively, in Oz Channel 9 and 9Gem is the home of Wimbledon and you can stream both channels livevia 9Now.
Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Wimbledon on BBC iPlayer for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.
- Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans
Watch Wimbledon 2025: live stream from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your go-to Wimbledon 2025 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.
It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Wimbledon 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.
We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days
NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try.
$3.99 per month on the 2-year plan + an Amazon gift card worth up to $50
How to watch Wimbledon live streams in the US
Tennis fans looking to watch Wimbledon in the US can tune in via ESPN.
Cut the cord and don't have a cable package? You can get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 through an OTT cable TV alternative.
ESPN is available on whole host of cable-cutting services including Hulu with Live TV (3-day free trial), Fubo (7-day free trial) or SlingTV (50% off your first month)
Alternatively, every match on every court is being live streamed on ESPN Plus, which starts at $11.99 per month.
Outside the US right now? We recommend NordVPN to access your Wimbledon 2025 streams.
Watch Wimbledon 2025 in the UK
Wimbledon will be shown on BBC iPlayer in the UK as well as free-to-air channels BBC One and Two.
If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual Wimbledon live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
Don't want on the BBC? TNT Sports is debuting it's coverage of Wimbledon this year.
Access the service via Discovery Plus' Premium plan for £30.99/month. Or you can add by your usual television provider like Sky.
How to watch Wimbledon 2025 in Australia
Like the UK, coverage of Wimbledon 2025 will be available via 9Now.
Those visiting the US or Canada from Oz can use NordVPN to watch all the Wimbledon action for free as if you were back home.
Wimbledon 2025 tournament start times
Global Wimbledon 2025 daily start times
- UK: 11am
- Central Europe: 12pm
- USA (ET/PT): 6am / 3am
- Australia: 8pm
- New Zealand: 10pm
Wimbledon 2025 schedule
First round: June 30 - July 1
Second round: July 2 - 4
Third round: July 4 - 5
Fourth round: July 6 - 7
Quarter-finals: July 8 - 9
Women's semi-finals: July 10
Men's semi-finals: July 11
Women's final: July 12 (11 a.m. ET)
Men's final: July 13 (11 a.m. ET)
Wimbledon seeds
Men's seeds
1. Jannik Sinner
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3. Alexander Zverev
4. Jack Draper
5. Taylor Fritz
6. Novak Djokovic
7. Lorenzo Musetti
8. Holger Rune
9. Daniil Medvedev
10. Ben Shelton
11. Alex de Minaur
12. Frances Tiafoe
13. Tommy Paul
14. Andrey Rublev
15. Jakub Menšík
16. Francisco Cerúndolo
17. Karen Khachanov
18. Ugo Humbert
19. Grigor Dimitrov
20. Alexei Popyrin
21. Tomáš Macháč
22. Flavio Cobolli
23. Jiří Lehečka
24. Stefanos Tsitsipas
25. Félix Auger-Aliassime
26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
27. Denis Shapovalov
28. Alexander Bublik
29. Brandon Nakashima
30. Alex Michelsen
31. Tallon Griekspoor
32. Matteo Berrettini
Women's seeds
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Coco Gauff
3. Jessica Pegula
4. Jasmine Paolini
5. Zheng Qinwen
6. Madison Keys
7. Mirra Andreeva
8. Iga Świątek
9. Paula Badosa
10. Emma Navarro
11. Elena Rybakina
12. Diana Shnaider
13. Amanda Anisimova
14. Elina Svitolina
15. Karolína Muchová
16. Daria Kasatkina
17. Barbora Krejčíková
18. Ekaterina Alexandrova
19. Liudmila Samsonova
20. Jeļena Ostapenko
21. Beatriz Haddad Maia
22. Donna Vekić
23. Clara Tauson
24. Elise Mertens
25. Magdalena Fręch
26. Marta Kostyuk
27. Magda Linette
28. Sofia Kenin
29. Leylah Fernandez
30. Linda Nosková
31. Ashlyn Krueger
32. McCartney Kessler
- Upgrade the action: best TVs
- Go big this year: best projectors
- Vroom service: where to find the best free F1 live stream
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a wide range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo and FourFourTwo. Having covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open to the London Olympics and F1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.