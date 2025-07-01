Wimbledon 2025 live streams: how to watch the tennis free online, What TV channel?
Wimbledon is being streamed for free on BBC iPlayer and 9Now, so you can catch all the action from SW19 at no cost
Watch Wimbeldon 2025 live streams
The third Grand Slam of the year is up and running, with the world’s best players battling for the title on the famous grass courts at Wimbledon. Taking place from Monday, June 30 until Sunday, July 13, Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova are attempting to defend the titles they won one year ago at SW19.
Luckily for fans in the UK and Australia, all of the action from SW19 will be streamed for FREE via BBC iPlayer and 9Now. But can tennis fans in the US and Canada also access a free stream? And what devices are BBC iPlayer and 9Now available on? Read on to find out how to watch Wimbledon 2025 online and for FREE from anywhere.
- FREE: BBC iPlayer (UK)
- FREE: 9Now (AUS)
- Unblock any stream: NordVPN – the No.1 tennis VPN
Free Wimbledon 2025 live streams
Tennis fans based in the UK and Australia are among the luckiest in the world as they can watch Wimbledon live streams for FREE.
British streaming service BBC iPlayer is providing the most comprehensive coverage of the tournament, with viewers able to choose which match to watch as there will be live streams covering every court at SW19.
BBC iPlayer is FREE - but you will need to create an account, have a valid U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license.
Alternatively, in Oz, Channel 9 and 9Gem is the home of Wimbledon and you can stream both channels live via 9Now.
Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Wimbledon on BBC iPlayer or 9Now for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.
Watch Wimbledon 2025 live stream from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your regular Wimbledon 2025 streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.
You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch Wimbledon live streams from anywhere in the world.
We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days
NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.
MEGA DEAL: Free Amazon $50/£50 gift card with selected 2-year plans
What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?
- Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)
- Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)
- Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above
- Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)
- Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)
- Freely
- Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)
- Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)
- iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above
- LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)
- NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)
- Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)
- Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck
- Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)
- YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)
- Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)
What devices can I watch 9Now on?
- Amazon Fire TV devices
- Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 5.0 and above
- Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)
- Fetch
- Foxtel
- Freeview
- Google TV (Chromecast)
- Hisense TV
- iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 12 and above
- Kogan TV
- LGTV
- Nvidia Shield+
- Roku
- Samsung Smart TVs
- Sony Android TVs
- TCL TV
- Vodafone TVs
Wimbledon 2025 schedule
June 30-July 1: Men’s & women’s first round
July 2-3: Men’s & women’s second round
July 4-5: Men’s & women’s third round
July 6-7: Men’s & women’s round of 16
July 8-9: Men’s & women’s quarter-finals
July 10: Women’s semi-finals
July 11: Men’s semi-finals
July 12: Women’s singles final
July 13: Men's singles final
