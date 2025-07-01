Wimbledon 2025 live streams: how to watch the tennis free online, What TV channel?

Watch Wimbeldon 2025 live streams

The third Grand Slam of the year is up and running, with the world’s best players battling for the title on the famous grass courts at Wimbledon. Taking place from Monday, June 30 until Sunday, July 13, Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova are attempting to defend the titles they won one year ago at SW19.

Luckily for fans in the UK and Australia, all of the action from SW19 will be streamed for FREE via BBC iPlayer and 9Now. But can tennis fans in the US and Canada also access a free stream? And what devices are BBC iPlayer and 9Now available on? Read on to find out how to watch Wimbledon 2025 online and for FREE from anywhere.

Free Wimbledon 2025 live streams

Tennis fans based in the UK and Australia are among the luckiest in the world as they can watch Wimbledon live streams for FREE.

British streaming service BBC iPlayer is providing the most comprehensive coverage of the tournament, with viewers able to choose which match to watch as there will be live streams covering every court at SW19.

BBC iPlayer is FREE - but you will need to create an account, have a valid U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license.

Alternatively, in Oz, Channel 9 and 9Gem is the home of Wimbledon and you can stream both channels live via 9Now.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Wimbledon on BBC iPlayer or 9Now for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Wimbledon 2025 live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Wimbledon 2025 streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch Wimbledon live streams from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

What devices can I watch 9Now on?

Amazon Fire TV devices

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 5.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Fetch

Foxtel

Freeview

Google TV (Chromecast)

Hisense TV

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 12 and above

Kogan TV

LGTV

Nvidia Shield+

Roku

Samsung Smart TVs

Sony Android TVs

TCL TV

Vodafone TVs

Wimbledon 2025 schedule

June 30-July 1: Men’s & women’s first round

July 2-3: Men’s & women’s second round

July 4-5: Men’s & women’s third round

July 6-7: Men’s & women’s round of 16

July 8-9: Men’s & women’s quarter-finals

July 10: Women’s semi-finals

July 11: Men’s semi-finals

July 12: Women’s singles final

July 13: Men's singles final