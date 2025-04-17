World Snooker Championship live stream 2025: how to watch online and for free

Watch World Snooker Championship 2025 live streams

The 2025 World Snooker Championship returns to the iconic Crucible Theatre and will be free to watch on BBC iPlayer and Ronnie O'Sullivan has sensationally been drawn against bitter rival Ali Carter in round one.

Kyren Wilson is the defending champion but it is world number one Judd Trump who arrives as the favourite and will be bidding to lift the famous trophy for the first time since 2019.

However, the tournament looks wide open as this year has proved to be hugely unpredictable, with numerous winners throughout the season.

Below we have everything you need to watch a free World Snooker Championship live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Free World Snooker Championship 2025 live stream

BBC and its BBC iPlayer streaming service has the rights to broadcast the 2025 World Snooker Championship in the UK, live and for free from Saturday, April 19 to Sunday, May 5.

Stuck outside the UK? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch World Snooker Championship live stream 2025 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular snooker live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any World Snooker Championship 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch World Snooker Championship live streams 2025 in the US

You'll need a subscription to WST Play to watch the World Snooker Championship live in the US.

A subscription to the service will set you back $2 per day, $6 per month, or $50 per year.

If you're visiting the U.S. from the U.K. you can watch your usual BBC iPlayer stream from anywhere with NordVPN, as set out above.

Watch World Snooker Championship 2025 live stream in the UK

In the U.K., every match of the 2025 World Snooker Championship is being shown across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and the BBC Red Button.

That means you can watch World Snooker Championship live streams for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

The tournament is also being shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes coverage of a wide array of live sports, including cycling, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

Watch World Snooker Championship live stream 2025 in Australia

WST Play is the only place to watch the World Snooker Championship in Australia.

A subscription starts at US$2 per day, going up to US$50 per year, but the US$6 monthly pass looks like the best of both worlds.

Any Brits who are currently abroad in the country can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

World Snooker Championship 2025 schedule

TBC

What prize money is on offer at the 2025 World Snooker Championship? Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finals: £100,000

Quarter-finals: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

High break: £15,000

Total: £2,395,000

Is Ronnie O'Sullivan playing this year's 2025 World Snooker Championship? Yes, despite pulling out of five of the last six World Snooker Tour events on medical grounds 'The Rocket' has confirmed that he will take part in this season's World Snooker Championship: "I'm proud to continue my record of having never missed a World Championship. I have many fond memories at the Crucible and look forward to making more in 2025." O'Sullivan will be aiming for his eighth world snooker crown.