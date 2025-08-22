US Open 2025: live stream and how to watch for free online, schedule, seeds
Catch all the action from Flushing Meadows as Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka attempt to defend their titles
US Open 2025 live stream
The final Grand Slam of the year has finally arrived as the world’s best players commence battle on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows. Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka enter as defending champions and top seeds but can they defend their titles?
Below we have everything you need to watch a free 2025 US Open live stream from anywhere with a VPN.
- AUS: 9Now (FREE)
- UK: Sky Sports
- USA: ESPN via Sling TV / ESPN Plus
- Watch from abroad – NordVPN – No.1 tennis VPN
US Open 2025 live stream: preview
Despite pulling out of the Cincinnati Open final through illness, Sinner arrives in New York as the firm favourite. The Italian cruised past home hope Taylor Fritz in last year’s final and has been virtually untouchable on hard courts in the last two years. Having already triumphed in Australia and at Wimbledon, he’ll be confident of securing his third major of the year.
On the other side of the draw is another potential champion in Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard won the title in 2022 and will be out for revenge for his Wimbledon final defeat. Other title contenders include four-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic, rising British star Jack Draper and third seed Alexander Zverev, while home hopes rest on Fritz, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe.
On the women’s side of the draw, defending champion Sabalenka has yet to win a Slam this year and was brushed aside by Elena Rybakina at the Cincinnati Open. She’ll need to be at her very best to add to her title haul in New York but can expect a stern test against a host of title contenders.
Six-time major winner Iga Świątek is the in-form player on tour having triumphed at Wimbledon and in Cincinnati, while Roland-Garros champion Coco Gauff returns to the site of her first major triumph back in 2023. She’ll lead the American charge alongside Australian Open winner Madison Keys, fourth seed Jessica Pegula and Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova.
This is a tournament you won’t want to miss so read on below for everything you need to watch US Open 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.
Sling TV is the perfect place to watch the 2025 US Open.
Their Orange package gives you access to all of ESPN's coverage of the event. Prices start from $45.99/month or you can access their brand new daily ($4.99) and weekly ($14.99) packages.
Watch US Open live streams for FREE
Tennis fans based in Australia are among the luckiest in the world as they can watch US Open live streams for FREE.
In Oz, Channel 9 and its respective FREE streaming service 9Now have rights to show live matches.
Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the US Open on 9Now for free — we'll show you how to do that below.
Watch US Open 2025: live stream from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your go-to US Open 2025 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.
It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any US Open 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.
We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days
NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try.
How to watch US Open live streams in the US
Tennis fans looking to watch the US Open in the States can tune in via ESPN.
Cut the cord and don't have a cable package? You can get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 through an OTT cable TV alternative.
ESPN is available on a whole host of cable-cutting services, including Hulu with Live TV (3-day free trial), Fubo (7-day free trial) or SlingTV (50% off your first month)
Alternatively, every match on every court is being live-streamed on ESPN Select, which starts at $11.99 per month.
Outside the US right now? We recommend NordVPN to access your US Open 2025 streams.
Watch US Open 2025 in the UK
Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of the US Open tennis in the UK.
If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The US Open will be shown across its Sky Sports Tennis and Main Event channels.
Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.
If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.
If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow US Open live streams on Sky Go by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
How to watch US Open 2025 in Australia
As mentioned above, Aussies can again watch 2025 US Open live streams for FREE on Channel Nine.
The free-to-view channel will be devoted to all the Flushing Meadows goings on throughout the tournament. That coverage will be live-streamed online via the free on-demand service 9Now, too
To watch every single game, set and match — all ad-free and/or in 4K — you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport. It's available on a wide variety of devices, including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Base Stan subscriptions cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $20/month.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch all the action on 9Now and Stan, as if you were back home.
US Open 2025 tournament start times
Global US Open 2025 daily start times
- UK: 4pm
- Central Europe: 5pm
- USA (ET/PT): 11am / 8am
- Australia: 1am
- New Zealand: 3am
US Open 2025 schedule
Sunday, August 24: Men's and women's 1st round
Monday, August 25: Men's and women's 1st round
Tuesday, August 26: Men's and women's 1st round
Wednesday, August 27: Men's and women's 2nd round
Thursday, August 28: Men's and women's 2nd round
Friday, August 29: Men's and women's 3rd round
Saturday, August 30: Men's and women's 3rd round
Sunday, August 31: Men's and women's last 16
Monday, September 1: Men's and women's last 16
Tuesday, September 2: Men's and women's quarterfinals
Wednesday, September 3: Men's and women's quarterfinals
Thursday, September 4: Women's semifinals
Friday, September 5: Men's semifinals
Saturday, September 6: Women's final
Sunday, September 7: Men's final
US Open seeds
Men
1. Jannik Sinner
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3. Alexander Zverev
4. Taylor Fritz
5. Jack Draper
6. Ben Shelton
7. Novak Djokovic
8. Alex De Minaur
9. Karen Khachanov
10. Lorenzo Musetti
11. Holger Rune
12. Casper Ruud
13. Daniil Medvedev
14. Tommy Paul
15. Andrey Rublev
16. Jakub Mensik
17. Frances Tiafoe
18. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
19. Francisco Cerundolo
20. Jiri Lehecka
21. Tomas Machac
22. Ugo Humbert
23. Alexander Bublik
24. Flavio Cobolli
25. Felix Auger-Aliassime
26. Stefanos Tsitsipas
27. Denis Shapovalov
28. Alex Michelsen
29. Tallon Griekspoor
30. Brandon Nakashima
31. Gabriel Diallo
32. Luciano Darderi
Women
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Iga Swiatek
3. Coco Gauff
4. Jessica Pegula
5. Mirra Andreeva
6. Madison Keys
7. Jasmine Paolini
8. Amanda Anisimova
9. Elena Rybakina
10. Emma Navarro
11. Karolina Muchova
12. Elina Svitolina
13. Ekaterina Alexandrova
14. Clara Tauson
15. Daria Kasatkina
16. Belinda Bencic
17. Liudmila Samsonova
18. Beatriz Haddad Maia
19. Elise Mertens
20. Diana Shnaider
21. Linda Noskova
22. Victoria Mboko
23. Naomi Osaka
24. Veronika Kudermetova
25. Jelena Ostapenko
26. Sofia Kenin
27. Marta Kostyuk
28. Magdalena Frech
29. Anna Kalinskaya
30. Dayana Yastremska
31. Leylah Fernandez
32. McCartney Kessler
