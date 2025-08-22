US Open 2025: live stream and how to watch for free online, schedule, seeds

US Open 2025 live stream

The final Grand Slam of the year has finally arrived as the world’s best players commence battle on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows. Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka enter as defending champions and top seeds but can they defend their titles?

Below we have everything you need to watch a free 2025 US Open live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

US Open 2025 live stream: preview

Despite pulling out of the Cincinnati Open final through illness, Sinner arrives in New York as the firm favourite. The Italian cruised past home hope Taylor Fritz in last year’s final and has been virtually untouchable on hard courts in the last two years. Having already triumphed in Australia and at Wimbledon, he’ll be confident of securing his third major of the year.

On the other side of the draw is another potential champion in Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard won the title in 2022 and will be out for revenge for his Wimbledon final defeat. Other title contenders include four-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic, rising British star Jack Draper and third seed Alexander Zverev, while home hopes rest on Fritz, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe.

On the women’s side of the draw, defending champion Sabalenka has yet to win a Slam this year and was brushed aside by Elena Rybakina at the Cincinnati Open. She’ll need to be at her very best to add to her title haul in New York but can expect a stern test against a host of title contenders.

Six-time major winner Iga Świątek is the in-form player on tour having triumphed at Wimbledon and in Cincinnati, while Roland-Garros champion Coco Gauff returns to the site of her first major triumph back in 2023. She’ll lead the American charge alongside Australian Open winner Madison Keys, fourth seed Jessica Pegula and Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova.

This is a tournament you won’t want to miss so read on below for everything you need to watch US Open 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN , and potentially for FREE.

Watch US Open live streams for FREE

Tennis fans based in Australia are among the luckiest in the world as they can watch US Open live streams for FREE.

In Oz, Channel 9 and its respective FREE streaming service 9Now have rights to show live matches.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Wimbledon on 9Now for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch US Open 2025: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to US Open 2025 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Wimbledon 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to watch US Open live streams in the US

Tennis fans looking to watch the US Open in the States can tune in via ESPN.

Cut the cord and don't have a cable package? You can get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 through an OTT cable TV alternative.

ESPN is available on a whole host of cable-cutting services, including Hulu with Live TV (3-day free trial), Fubo (7-day free trial) or SlingTV (50% off your first month)

Alternatively, every match on every court is being live-streamed on ESPN Select, which starts at $11.99 per month.

Outside the US right now? We recommend NordVPN to access your Wimbledon 2025 streams.

Watch US Open 2025 in the UK

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of the US Open tennis in the UK.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The US Open will be shown across its Sky Sports Tennis and Main Event channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow US Open live streams on Sky Go by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch US Open 2025 in Australia

As mentioned above, Aussies can again watch 2025 US Open live streams for FREE on Channel Nine.

The free-to-view channel will be devoted to all the Flushing Meadows goings on throughout the tournament. That coverage will be live-streamed online via the free on-demand service 9Now, too

To watch every single game, set and match — all ad-free and/or in 4K — you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport. It's available on a wide variety of devices, including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Base Stan subscriptions cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $20/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch all the action on 9Now and Stan, as if you were back home.

US Open 2025 tournament start times

Global US Open 2025 daily start times

UK: 4pm

4pm Central Europe: 5pm

5pm USA (ET/PT): 11am / 8am

11am / 8am Australia: 1am

1am New Zealand: 3am

US Open 2025 schedule

Sunday, August 24: Men's and women's 1st round

Monday, August 25: Men's and women's 1st round

Tuesday, August 26: Men's and women's 1st round

Wednesday, August 27: Men's and women's 2nd round

Thursday, August 28: Men's and women's 2nd round

Friday, August 29: Men's and women's 3rd round

Saturday, August 30: Men's and women's 3rd round

Sunday, August 31: Men's and women's last 16

Monday, September 1: Men's and women's last 16

Tuesday, September 2: Men's and women's quarterfinals

Wednesday, September 3: Men's and women's quarterfinals

Thursday, September 4: Women's semifinals

Friday, September 5: Men's semifinals

Saturday, September 6: Women's final

Sunday, September 7: Men's final

US Open seeds

Men

1. Jannik Sinner

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Alexander Zverev

4. Taylor Fritz

5. Jack Draper

6. Ben Shelton

7. Novak Djokovic

8. Alex De Minaur

9. Karen Khachanov

10. Lorenzo Musetti

11. Holger Rune

12. Casper Ruud

13. Daniil Medvedev

14. Tommy Paul

15. Andrey Rublev

16. Jakub Mensik

17. Frances Tiafoe

18. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

19. Francisco Cerundolo

20. Jiri Lehecka

21. Tomas Machac

22. Ugo Humbert

23. Alexander Bublik

24. Flavio Cobolli

25. Felix Auger-Aliassime

26. Stefanos Tsitsipas

27. Denis Shapovalov

28. Alex Michelsen

29. Tallon Griekspoor

30. Brandon Nakashima

31. Gabriel Diallo

32. Luciano Darderi

Women

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Coco Gauff

4. Jessica Pegula

5. Mirra Andreeva

6. Madison Keys

7. Jasmine Paolini

8. Amanda Anisimova

9. Elena Rybakina

10. Emma Navarro

11. Karolina Muchova

12. Elina Svitolina

13. Ekaterina Alexandrova

14. Clara Tauson

15. Daria Kasatkina

16. Belinda Bencic

17. Liudmila Samsonova

18. Beatriz Haddad Maia

19. Elise Mertens

20. Diana Shnaider

21. Linda Noskova

22. Victoria Mboko

23. Naomi Osaka

24. Veronika Kudermetova

25. Jelena Ostapenko

26. Sofia Kenin

27. Marta Kostyuk

28. Magdalena Frech

29. Anna Kalinskaya

30. Dayana Yastremska

31. Leylah Fernandez

32. McCartney Kessler