Google TV Streamer vs Chromecast with Google TV: should you upgrade?

The concisely named Google TV Streamer has officially replaced the Award-winning Chromecast with Google TV as the tech giant's sole video streamer. But with a higher price tag and the retirement of the long-established Chromecast brand, is it worth upgrading to?

While our team of in-house experts are yet to put the new Google TV Streamer through its paces – the media streamer was only announced last week – we can still dive in and compare the two streaming devices on paper to help you decide. We will, of course, update our comparison accordingly once our full review is live.

Oh, and don’t forget to check out our list of the best media streamers if you aren't tied to a brand and want to keep your options open.

Google TV Streamer vs Chromecast with Google TV: price

At launch in 2020, the Chromecast with Google TV was priced at £60 / $60 / AU$60. It’s more or less remained at this price point since then, though it's often available on sale for even less during events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

The new Google TV Streamer, on the other hand, comes with a significantly higher price tag of £100 / $100 / AU$tbc. While this represents a substantial increase, it's worth noting that the new streamer packs in considerably more features and upgraded hardware, making it a more versatile bit of kit, on paper at least. Still, with that much of a price difference, it’s clear which device takes this initial round.

**Winner: Chromecast with Google TV**

Google TV Streamer vs Chromecast with Google TV: design and build

Unlike its predecessor, the Google TV Streamer takes a box-like form (Image credit: Google)

Price aside, the design and form factor differences between the new Google TV Streamer and the Chromecast with Google TV represent the biggest change. The older device maintains the dongle form factor of its predecessors and is designed to hang discreetly from your TV's side or rear panel, diligently getting on with its duties in secret, hidden from view.

In contrast, the Google TV Streamer adopts a more traditional set-top box form, albeit with a sleek, pebble-inspired aesthetic that is designed to complement your entertainment set-up rather than hide away in shame. Now, whether or not you want a giant white pebble on prominent display is up to you, of course, but overall we rather like its minimalist, organic look. Available in Porcelain or Hazel (with the latter being exclusive to the Google Store), the new Google TV streamer certainly looks more premium compared to its dongle sibling and makes more of a statement.

The supplied remote has also had a glow-up. While it has kept its similar rounded shape, the new Google TV Streamer remote has improved ergonomics, thanks to a textured grip and optimised button layout. Volume controls are more prominent, for a start, and there’s also a handy customisable button that provides quick and easy access to your most-used functions.

The older Chromecast with Google TV 4K is a dongle device (Image credit: Google)

Lastly, unlike its Chromecast rival, the Google TV Streamer also packs the advantage of a rear Ethernet port, which will be a godsend for those who prefer to ditch the less reliable experiences that wi-fi can often provide.

Overall, if you’d rather have your devices hidden away, the older Chromecast will be the better option for you. Having said that, there’s nothing stopping you from slotting the new Google TV Streamer away behind the TV or in a cabinet, and it’s hard to argue against its improved remote and Ethernet inclusion.

**Winner: Google TV Streamer**

Google TV Streamer vs Chromecast with Google TV: features

There are plenty of differences between the two devices under their hoods, too. Unsurprisingly, the newer and more expensive Google TV Streamer brings all sorts of fancy new tricks to the table.

Given the AI hype over the past few years, it’ll come as no big surprise to hear that Google is bringing its Gemini AI integration to the TV Streamer. Regardless of how you feel about AI (insert the usual comment about the robot uprising etc here), plenty of users will likely appreciate what it provides.

Gemini integration will, for example, provide intelligent content recommendations and summaries. It is even up to the task of generating custom artwork for your TV's idle mode, which is a nice touch. It also offers improved smart home integration with built-in Matter and Thread support, acting as a more capable smart home hub – a useful feature for those into whole-home device integration. A new Google Assistant command can even help locate your misplaced remote, earning extra brownie points for those of us prone to losing our devices down the back of the sofa.

As for AV capabilities, both models support 4K resolution, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. However, the Google TV Streamer adds support for Dolby Atmos audio, whereas its predecessor only offered Dolby-encoded audio via HDMI passthrough.

**Winner: Google TV Streamer**

Google TV Streamer vs Chromecast with Google TV: performance

(Image credit: Google)

The Google TV Streamer boasts significant performance upgrades over its predecessor, on paper at least. Its processor is 22 per cent faster than the Chromecast with Google TV, while the RAM has been doubled to 4GB and the storage quadrupled to 32GB.

These improvements are nothing to sniff at and should result in a smoother, more responsive user experience – particularly when navigating the Google TV interface or switching between apps. You'll have to wait for our in-depth Google TV Streamer review to confirm these performance improvements, of course, but there’s no denying the extra power it’s packing as things stand.

Google TV Streamer vs Chromecast with Google TV: early verdict

The Google TV Streamer box represents a substantial upgrade over the Chromecast with Google TV dongle in almost every aspect. With more powerful hardware, expanded features and a sleeker design, it looks certain to be the superior device.

However, the decision to upgrade isn't necessarily straightforward. If you're satisfied with your current Chromecast with Google TV and don't require the additional smart home features or AI-powered recommendations, the older model remains a capable and cost-effective option – especially if you can find it on sale before it’s gone forever.

For those who are deeply invested in the Google ecosystem or looking for a more future-proof streaming solution, the Google TV Streamer is, however, an unarguably compelling choice. Its improved performance, expanded storage and advanced features make it a worthy successor to the Chromecast line, despite its higher asking price.

Ultimately, whether you should upgrade depends on your specific needs and budget. If you're in the market for a new streamer and can justify the extra cost, the Google TV Streamer offers a premium experience that, on the face of it, builds upon the solid foundations of its predecessor.

MORE:

Read our Chromecast with Google TV review

Best media streamers 2024: the best TV streaming devices

Now finally gets 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos, but it comes at a cost

Amazon Fire TV Cube vs Apple TV 4K: which TV streaming device is best for you?