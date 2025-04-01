Google TV Streamer $99.98 at Amazon $99.99 at Verizon $99.99 at Lowe's Resolution: Up to 4K HDR, 60fps

Bluetooth: 5.1

HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG

Dimensions (hwd): 2.5 x 16 x 7.6cm

Weight: 161g Google's new streamer builds on the multi-Award-winning Chromecast with Google TV with a new design, new features and an upgraded picture quality. But it's let down by its laggy software and can't compete with its Apple rival in terms of picture and sound. Shame. For Natural and balanced picture

Good detail

Improved remote Against Uninspiring sound

Lacks picture dynamism Apple TV 4K $129 at Walmart $129.99 at Best Buy $136.50 at Amazon Resolution: Up to 4K HDR, 60fps

Bluetooth: 5.0

HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG

Dimensions (hwd): 3.1 x 9.3 x 9.3cm

Weight: 208g (Wi-Fi), 214g (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) The Apple TV claims another victory. Its design might not be that exciting, and it is still pricey. But if you want the streamer with the best picture and sound quality available, look no further. A deserved Award winner. For Excellent picture

Expressive sound

Responsive user interface Against Limited physical connectivity

Streaming is no longer a dirty habit. While some manufacturers would still prefer you hide your streaming device out of sight around the back of your TV, Google has joined Apple in making its latest streamer one to display proudly.

The Google TV Streamer replaces the Chromecast with Google TV. It's bigger, more powerful, and has more features.

But how does it fare against our Product of the Year, the Apple TV 4K?

Let's find out.

Google TV Streamer vs Apple TV 4K: price

(Image credit: Future)

At £99 / $100 / AU$160, the Google TV Streamer is more expensive than its predecessor, the Chromecast with Google TV, but cheaper than its Apple rival.

The third-gen Apple TV 4K costs £149 / $130 / AU$219 for the 64GB model, or £169 / $149 / AU$249 for the 128GB version which also gains an ethernet port for a wired internet connection.

Apple kit rarely goes on sale, whereas Google devices often feature in the sales, so look out for further price cuts.

The Google TV Streamer only has 32GB storage, which is half the capacity of the entry-level Apple TV 4K.

** Winner: Google TV Streamer **

Google TV Streamer vs Apple TV 4K: build

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

But not only does the Google TV Streamer have a higher price than its predecessor, it has a new design, too.

Instead of hiding around the back of your TV out of sight, it's designed to sit proudly on your TV unit in full view. So Google is very much going after the Apple TV market here.

Its look is sleeker and more curvaceous than the rather boxy Apple TV 4K, if a bit bland. But then you don't want something that draws attention away from what's on the TV screen.

The control is similarly sleek, with a slightly rejigged button layout to the Chromecast with Google TV's. And the 'find my remote' and Google Assistant features come in very handy.

The Apple TV's look hasn't changed in recent models, but it's perfectly functional. It's actually slightly smaller than its predecessor, thanks to its fanless design.

Its remote is a little more streamlined than Google's, but again, it ticks all the boxes. There is a feature to help you find the remote, but you'll need an iPhone to make it work, which is a bit more fiddly.

** Winner: Google TV Streamer **

Google TV Streamer vs Apple TV 4K: features

(Image credit: Apple)

These two streamers have a lot of features in common, but there are quite a few differences between them too.

They each use their own operating systems: tvOS and Google TV.

Both are image-heavy and easy to navigate, though Google TV has more of a smart home focus at the moment (Apple is rumoured to be bringing more of these features to tvOS).

But despite being more powerful than the Chromecast with Google TV, and having the same 4GB of RAM as the Apple TV 4K, the Google TV Streamer freezes all too often. And that's just when using the main menu.

By contrast, the Apple TV 4K flies through its menus with nary a stutter in sight.

Both platforms offer the main streaming apps, as well as content suggestions, ratings and more.

Though Google's AI-generated three-word summaries could use some work. Amandaland? Gritty? Really?

4K HDR comes as standard on both devices, and both support all four formats of HDR (HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG). So whatever you watch, it should look its best.

They both support Dolby Atmos too, for audio with added height channels.

So what are the differences between them?

The Apple TV 4K supports Apple's Spatial Audio format for movies, TV and music.

But the Google TV Streamer has an ethernet port – this is exclusive to the pricier variant of Apple TV 4K (which has more storage). Google's streamer only comes in a 32GB capacity, whereas Apple's gives you a choice.

** Winner: Apple TV 4K **

Google TV Streamer vs Apple TV 4K: picture

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Of course it all comes down to how the picture looks. The Google TV Streamer's predecessor won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards, and it's up against our Product of the Year in the form of the Apple TV 4K. So how does Google's latest fare?

Well, just not well enough.

The good news is it does look better than the Chromecast with Google TV. The greater contrast gives the picture more depth, with deeper blacks and brighter highlights making for a more impactful image.

In terms of colours, it makes a decent fist of balancing punch and naturalness, with realistic skin tones and vibrant foliage.

Motion poses no problems either. So where does it fall down?

The problem comes when you compare it to the Apple TV 4K. Apple's device tops it in practically every area.

"Apple’s streamer is punchier, richer, more three-dimensional and crisper," we wrote in our review.

Apple's device manages to be bold yet balanced, as we found when watching Babylon.

"The deep red hue of Nellie’s dress and the pinkish-orange sunrise over 1920s California both pop off the screen with impressive vibrancy, without looking overblown," we wrote in our review.

"Skin tones are nicely balanced too, with a warm and lively appearance that doesn't verge on overly ruddy territory."

Dark detail is very good, while sharp edges make for a nicely three dimensional image.

** Winner: Apple TV 4K **

Google TV Streamer vs Apple TV 4K: sound

(Image credit: Future)

So, the Google TV Streamer's picture is good, just not great. But the same can't be said of its audio.

Its sound is clear and detailed, with clear voices. But it doesn't offer much in terms of low-level dynamics.

"Dialogue sounds flat and uninteresting, with a one-note feel to voices, robbing the performances of emotion in the process," we wrote in our review.

The timing needs work – something that's thrown into sharp relief when listening to music through the streamer.

Tracks lack warmth, and the sound needs more detail to really bring out the textures.

Sonically, the Google TV Streamer is serviceable. But it's thrashed by the Apple TV 4K.

Apple's streamer has a warm and expressive sound – voices and instruments are rich and dripping in texture. It's much stronger than its Google rival in terms of dynamics, and the timing is superb.

** Winner: Apple TV 4K **

Google TV Streamer vs Apple TV 4K: verdict

It might be cheaper and a little sleeker looking, but the Google TV Streamer can't compete when it comes to performance.

The Apple TV 4K wins hands down for picture and sound quality, which makes it worth the extra outlay.

But if your budget is lower, or you're a 'never Apple' kind of person, the Google TV Streamer still has a lot going for it.

** Winner: Apple TV 4K **

MORE:

Read our Apple TV 4K review

And our Google TV Streamer review

These are the best media streamers around