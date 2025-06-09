Apple announces tvOS 26 with a new look and better AirPlay speaker integration

Apple has announced the latest version of tvOS, the operating system that powers its five-star Apple TV 4K streaming box. The latest edition brings new features and a fresh look to the streamer's home menu and Apple TV app.

Liquid Glass is Apple's new ethos, with a focus on fluidity and translucency; and it's a design scheme that's being applied across iOS, macOS and iPadOS too.

It's perhaps not quite as much of a radical redesign that was hinted at ahead of WWDC, but a more modern and consistent design will certainly be appreciated by Apple fans who are already equipped with the full ecosystem.

The visual upgrades represent most of the changes with tvOS 26, with translucent elements such as the control centre and dock at the top of the home page now featured in the name of enhanced immersion, according to Apple.

Content is now easier to access, too, with larger poster-style artwork for shows and movies within the Apple TV app.

You'll also find a new profiles system, which will work similarly to how the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus implement their user profiles. Users will be able to toggle a setting that brings the user profile selection page up automatically when the Apple TV 4K wakes.

Personalised content recommendations will apply to each user, alongside user-specific watchlists in the Apple TV app and playlists in the Apple Music app. This new version of tvOS will also include a karaoke mode with Apple Music, which allows you to use your iPhone as a microphone; if that's your sort of thing.

One useful upgrade coming to tvOS that Apple didn't mention in its WWDC livestream is related to AirPlay speakers. With this forthcoming update, users will be able to designate AirPlay-enabled speakers as the permanent audio output option for their Apple TV.

Currently, the Apple TV 4K will default back to your TV's speakers after it's switched off, with HomePods being the only AirPlay-enabled speakers that can be set as your default audio output. With tvOS 26, you shouldn't need to manually select your wireless speakers, which is a nice touch.

There are also new aerial wallpapers and an upgraded FaceTime app coming with this update. tvOS 26 is set to arrive later this year, though Apple has not shared a specific release date.

