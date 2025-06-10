This useful Apple Music iOS 26 update is the feature I've been waiting for

Apple’s WWDC 2025 conference introduced a new Liquid Glass visual design language that will appear across its devices once the upcoming iOS 26 software update lands this September. Mostly offering a new look and dynamic feel to the way you interact with apps, iOS 26 will also bring some new features to AirPods, tvOS and Apple Music.

One Apple Music update caught my attention.

Yes, it’s nice that lyric translations will be available so we can fully understand what Bad Bunny or the latest K-Pop sensation are saying when singing in their native languages. The dynamic, animated album art that will take over your iPhone’s lock screen is also a nice touch – I'm sure it will look pretty.

But the one feature update I’m looking forward to is something more practical: Music Pins. Come iOS 26, you’ll be able to pin your favourite albums, playlists and artists to the top of the Apple Music app to access your favourite and oft-played music quickly.

I was genuinely thinking last week that this was exactly what I was missing from my Apple Music experience. Right now, your saved tracks/albums/artists are neatly stored away in their respective folders, alphabetically, and every time you save a new track or album, it joins a never-ending list in the Recently Added section of the Library tab.

What if you want to play a song you saved a few weeks ago, but can’t scroll back far enough to find it? Apple currently limits how many new additions are displayed in the Recently Added section, so if you can’t remember the name or haven’t saved it in a curated playlist, it’s going to be a pain to find it again. Or it’s lost for ever.

One-off songs or albums I have saved – such as H3LLB3ND3R’s soundtrack to indie horror film Where The Devil Roams, or Chilly Gonzales' lovely piano composition Whist – are now too far back to easily access. Some songs just don't fit a specific playlist, but I want to listen to them over and over again.

Being able to pin my most frequently played songs or playlists to the top for easy access will be super helpful for my daily listening.

Reportedly, you get up to six pins in iOS 26 – but this number may change in the final release. You can also mix up the pins – song, album, playlist, artist – think of it as presets on a radio for quick access to your go-to choices or current favourites.

I have been using Apple Music for 10 years – ever since it launched in June 2015 – and I've generally enjoyed the experience overall; but it is due a more thorough update.

This ability to pin favourites is a small but useful addition – I just wish I didn’t have to wait until September to get it.

