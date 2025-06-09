Apple Music is getting three new features, Apple announced at WWDC.

These cover music discovery, playback and will help you follow the lyrics easier.

Let's see what's new.

1. Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation

(Image credit: Apple)

This is a useful one if you're singing along, or even if you're just interested in what the song is about.

Lyrics Translation will translate the lyrics from foreign languages, so you can understand what's being sung. And if you've ever wondered how to pronounce a particular word, Lyrics Pronunciation will fill you in. Neat.

2. Auto Mix

DJs might want to look away now. Apple Music's new Auto Mix feature can seamlessly mix one song into another, complete with beat matching and crossfading.

So as well as writers, illustrators, musicians and translators, now DJs also have to worry about being replaced by machines.

3. Music pins

You'll soon be able to pin your favourite album, artist or playlist to the top of your library, making finding your favourite songs easier than ever.

