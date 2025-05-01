YouTube's new update could make finding music on your TV much easier

YouTube has added a variety of updates to its app on smart TVs and game consoles, and several of them look great for those who use the platform for streaming music.

First off, the ‘listen again’ shelf (or section) on the home screen shows you the top songs you have previously searched for and listened to. You can even use the ‘live performances, remixes and covers’ shelf to find other versions of your favourite songs.

There is also a 'continue your search' section, which will reportedly display your top three searches so you can pick up more easily from where you started in your last session.

This could all make looking for your favourite videos a lot easier, saving you typing in the often tedious search box.

In a Google blog post, YouTube also adds that there is a 'Primetime Channels' shelf where you can find the channels you've subscribed to, such as Paramount+ and Showtime, in one place.

You can choose to loop all video-on-demand content via the Playback Settings menu, too. Previously, you could only do this on playlists.

It’s not a surprise that the company is trying to make its app more appealing for a wider audience, as in February, it said more people watch YouTube on their TV than any other device in the US. That includes mobile phones.

We're yet to test out the new features, but they could help to save time when looking for your favourite videos and music.

