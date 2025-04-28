Google TV's next upgrade has been confirmed alongside an apparent two-year update cycle

Google's I/O, the tech conglomerate's annual developer conference, is scheduled to begin on the 20th of May. We already have a key piece of information regarding Google TV, however, and it sheds light on what we can expect for the future of the smart TV platform.

The software is based on the Android platform, which will be familiar to anyone with a Samsung, Google Pixel, OnePlus or Sony smartphone. However, unlike these devices, which tend to get annual updates, Google TV, it seems, will run a two-year cycle with its TV-optimised version of the software.

This means that the current version of the software (which is based on 2023's Android 14) will not be upgraded to the currently available Android 15 version, but instead skip straight to Android 16, which is set to launch later this year.

This nugget of information was spotted by Android Authority, and it can be found directly from Google here.

A technical session during the developer conference titled "Engage users on Google TV with excellent TV apps" mentions "preparing for Android 16 for TV", meaning the latest version of the operating system could be approaching quickly.

It's worth noting that, while the major system updates will carry most of the bigger upgrades, we expect Google to continue to offer regular software updates along the way.

Despite skipping Android 15, Google TV updates have been frequently rolled out since the Android 14 upgrade, with a recent update launching in February of this year.

Google TV is the operating system of choice for some of the best OLED TVs, including the Sony Bravia 8 and Philips OLED809, and it also features in TVs and projectors from the likes of TCL, Epson and Xgimi.

It's also the main draw of the Google TV Streamer, which touts the operating system as a headlining feature thanks to the raft of new Gemini AI features.

Google hasn't confirmed any new features or settings for this upcoming update, but we are willing to bet that AI will continue to dominate the advancements.

We eagerly anticipate our first glimpse of the Android 16 version of Google TV, which should, hopefully, be shown off during the Google I/O livestream on the 20th of May.

