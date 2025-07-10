If you're looking for a proper home cinema bargain this Amazon Prime Day, then look no further. The hoard of soundbar and portable projector deals has given way to this absolute belter of a deal, and it's on one of our favourite pieces of home cinema kit of all time.

The Sony VPL-XW5000ES, which we reviewed at £5999, can be yours for just £3999 at Richer Sounds, and the best part is you don't need to do anything to snag this epic saving.

Simply add the projector to your basket, and £1000 will be automatically deducted from the price, dropping it to £3999; that's a saving of £2000 from its original RRP.

Sony VPL-XW5000ES: was £5,999 now £3,999 at Richer Sounds The Sony VPL-XW5000ES has the honour of being our reference home cinema projector in our AV testing room. It's a detailed and expertly cinematic beamer, which can deliver impressive black depths and spectacular contrast, which is why we've bestowed it with multiple Product of the Year Awards. With £2000 slashed from the price tag, it's a spectacular choice for anyone looking to take advantage of a proper home cinema deal this Amazon Prime Day.

The Sony VPL-XW5000ES might be the "entry level" model in Sony's current projector lineup, but it certainly isn't cheap. We reviewed it at a whopping £5999, but found that its performance more than justified its premium price tag.

We liked it so much, in fact, that we've bestowed it the coveted Product of the Year title in the projectors category for three years running. Better yet, it's currently holding residency in our AV testing room as our reference projector of choice.

Its excellent detail, stunning contrast, and impressively convincing black depths are what make it truly deserving of its accolades. And, while we wish it had automatic lens controls rather than its clunky set of manual ones, we also approve of its smart design and wide array of picture customisation settings.

Prime Day has been fairly stingy when it comes to proper home cinema deals, aside from a saving on the Sony TA-AN1000, which would pair rather nicely with this projector.

If you've been holding out for this five-star projector to hit a properly low price, then we'd recommend snapping up this £2000 saving at Richer Sounds.

