Sony's new Bluetooth speakers go big on battery life and even bigger on bass

Sony has added to its ULT range of bass-happy products with a set of new Bluetooth speakers. The brand launched this youth-focused range in the past year with the four-star Sony ULT Field 1 portable speaker and the bass-heavy Sony ULT Wear wireless headphones, and there are new additions to the line this year.

The most affordable and portable of these newbies is the Sony ULT Field 3, a step up in size and price from the ULT Field 1 (currently around £90 / $100). The Field 3 promises a "powerful sound that doesn't compromise clarity" thanks to its two-way active driver design and strategically positioned side-mounted passive radiators.

However, it will have its work cut out to challenge our favourite speaker of this size and price right now, the new JBL Flip 7.

The slender new portable unit boasts an impressive 24 hours of battery life, which is double that of the smaller Field 1, as well as an impressive IP67 rating for keeping out the dust and the rain. It also comes with a carry strap.

Another new addition is the Sony ULT Field 5, a burly-yet-portable Bluetooth speaker which acts as a bridge between the smaller ULT Field 3 and the substantial ULT Field 7. Sony has equipped the Field 5 with an 'X-Balanced Speaker Unit' in pursuit of a "clear and powerful sound", coupled with a tweeter that strives for crispness and clarity in the higher ranges. A pair of passive radiators have been optimised to enhance the speaker's bass signature.

The Field 5 boasts a solid IP66 certification alongside 25 hours of battery life, and while it's nowhere near as portable as its smaller sibling, a crossbody strap is available for carrying it from place to place.

Central to the ULT range has been the inclusion of a Power Sound feature which aims to 'boost' the sound of the speaker by adding a healthy dollop of extra bass. The larger ULT Field 5 offers two Power Sound modes to the Field 3's single offering, and while we weren't that keen on using the options when we tested the ULT Wear over-ear headphones, we noted that it did help "add greater helpings of extra lower-end muscle" when testing the Field 1 Bluetoth speaker.

Also joining the aforementioned portable units is the new ULT Tower 9, a large party speaker that comes in two distinct flavours: the standard ULT Tower 9 with battery power and mains connectivity, and the mains-only ULT Tower 9AC. The party-ready units house six drive units for three-dimensional sound, lights that you can change, and wheels at the base for easier mobility. The battery-laden ULT Tower 9 offers 25 hours of playtime before it needs a recharge.

The new additions to the Sony ULT range are available now at the following prices:

- ULT Field 3: £180 / $200 / €200

- ULT Field 5: £260 / $330 / €300

- ULT Tower 9: £850 / $900 / €1000

- ULT Tower 9AC: £600 / $750 / €700

The ULT Field 1 and ULT Field 3 come in a choice of Black or Off White finishes, with an additional Forest Gray colourway available for the Field 3.

