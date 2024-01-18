Fyne Audio announces F702SP and F703SP floorstanding speakers

Fyne Audio has announced a new pair of floorstanders getting its Special Production design treatment, set to launch in just a few weeks at The Bristol Show 2024.

The F702SP and F703SP models build on 2018’s F700 range, but include upgraded engineering borrowed from its flagship F1 Series.

By using the IsoFlare drivers and BassTrax porting system, as seen in the F1-8S and F1-10S speakers, Fyne Audio is promising the F702SP and F703SP a significant performance upgrade over the standard F700 Series models – not to mention a striking design upgrade too, by borrowing the F1 Series’ heavyweight aluminium plinth architecture.

This large double-layer design forms part of the BassTrax porting system, which sees the cabinet's bass port firing downwards onto Fyne Audio’s proprietary Tractrix profile diffuser cone. The aim here is to create a smoother bass response that spreads lower frequencies more evenly across the room, for easier placement.

This is joined by the IsoFlare point-source drivers. In the F703SP, the 25cm driver has been borrowed from the F1-10S, with a large Neodymium HF magnet system and 75mm titanium dome compression tweeter.

The magnet system helps to minimise distortion and even out the frequency response, particularly helping with an improved high-frequency performance.

Fyne Audio F702SP in gloss white (Image credit: Fyne Audio)

The F702SP, on the other hand, uses the 20cm driver from the F1-8S, with a 25mm magnesium compression tweeter to best align the high-frequency dispersion pattern with the F702SP cabinet.

Both models are topped off with upgraded electronics, also ported over from the F1 Series, and an improved crossover, entirely hand built with redesigned circuit topography. This is then deep cryogenically treated to relax any stresses in materials, components and solder joints, and maximise signal transparency.

What's very clearly different between the two ranges is that these Special Production models are built into more a modern and contemporary style cabinet than the F1 Series offers.

Fyne Audio's Sales Director, Max Maud, said: "The F1 aesthetic certainly polarises opinion, and customers have been asking us for a premium Fyne loudspeaker using the best of our technologies in a more contemporary cabinet – like the F700 Series."

"We set our head of Design, Dr Paul Mills, to seamlessly merge our F1 technology and performance with the F700 floorstanding cabinets for our latest Special Production project. The result offers much of the performance and pedigree of the F1-8S and F1-10S flagship models in a stunning contemporary design with the widest aesthetic appeal."

The F700 Special Production speakers will be available in a choice of Piano Gloss Black, Piano Floss Walnut and Piano Gloss White, as well as a new satin natural walnut veneer, with the F702SP costing £12,000 a pair and the F703SP costing £15,000 a pair.

