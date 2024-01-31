The Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2024 preview: what to expect

With the gloom of January almost behind us, the countdown is officially on for The Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2024, which opens its doors once again on the 23rd February.

An annual fixture in the calendar of any hi-fi fan, the Bristol Show – which is organised by Audio T, the UK’s oldest independent specialist hi-fi retailer – is the UK’s largest and longest-running hi-fi show, and will see over 160 exhibitors heading to the South West to show off their wares to the show’s many visitors.

Now in its 35th year, the show gives manufacturers and buyers alike the chance to catch up on the latest developments in the industry. And it looks to be another exciting year ahead.

Brands including Naim, JBL, Audioquest, Cyrus and Sennheiser will be among the attendees, all giving visitors a unique opportunity to see – and hear – some of their latest equipment. Some brands even also use the show as a launch pad for new products, giving visitors a much-coveted front-row seat for the new announcements.

Not only that, but it gives visitors the chance to talk to experts and manufacturer representatives about the hardware and how it might work in your system. Tickets are available to buy now through the show's official website.

Ticket information

When?

Friday 23rd - Sunday 25th February 2024 10am-5pm

Where?

Delta Hotels Marriott, Bristol City Centre Hotel, Lower Castle Street, Bristol BS1 3AD

How much?

Adults (over 16) – One Day: £14 on the door/£12.50 online. Two Days: £25/ £22. Three Days: £32 (online only)

Students/Senior Citizens (over 65) – One Day: £12.50 on the door/£11 online. Two Days: £22/£19. Three Days: £27.50 (online only)

Accompanied children under 16 – free

Students/emergency workers Sunday after 2pm – £6.25

Online booking fees apply.

Expect exclusive deals

Of course, Bristol is also a great place to buy, and as always, there will be plenty of exclusive deals and special offers for those wanting to take home more than the memory of a great day out.

We'll be sure to bring you all the deals as brands announce them, but do look out for the competitions on the show floor too, as you could even win some new kit for free.

What you can see at the show

Bristol always serves up several last-minute surprises but we have put together this round-up of what promise to be some of this year’s highlights. We'll keep this page updated as more is announced.

Acoustic Energy

(Image credit: Acoustic Energy)

The new Acoustic Energy Corinium loudspeakers will be making their Bristol Show debut this year.

These ground-breaking floorstanders represent the brand’s move from a mid-market position into high-end audio territory, and are the culmination of a three-year project for the in-house design team.

Expect "more" in every sense of the word, thanks to brand new drive units and crossover components and a carefully crafted enclosure that both looks and sounds great.

You can listen to them in The Concorde Suite on the ground floor.

AIAIAI

(Image credit: AIAIAI)

AIAIAI is showing off its compact UNIT-4 active studio monitor speakers, which are completely wireless to support the more dynamic creative process of many music creators today.

Weighing only 2.5kg and promising just 16ms of latency thanks to W+ Link technology, the 2-way UNIT-4 speakers are focused on portability for on-the-go collaborations.

The bass vent has even been designed to double up as a carry handle, and you can expect 20 hours of playback time, with 3.5mm mini-jack and 6.3mm balanced TRS inputs, plus Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Audio Physic

(Image credit: Audio Psychic)

German speaker brand Audio Physic will be showing off its latest Avanti floorstanding speakers at the show, now more easily available to a UK audience thanks to new distribution via Cyrus Audio.

They may have the same name as a previous model from the brand, but they’re a new loudspeaker through and through, with a slender and elegant appearance finished in a choice of wood veneer or striking high-gloss glass.

Packing proprietary Audio Physic technologies around distortion and vibration reduction, the speakers have had particular attention paid to the bass performance, and use an “invisible subwoofer” at the bottom of the cabinet for an extended frequency response and more flexibility when it comes to placement.

Bryston

(Image credit: Bryston)

High-end Canadian amplifier specialist Bryston will be demonstrating its new high-performance BP-19 analogue preamplifier, which features compact circuit architecture and an advanced volume attenuator aimed at minimising noise and distortion.

The preamp is available as a standalone unit or with the company’s BR-2 moving-magnet phono stage as an onboard option.

Chord Company

(Image credit: Chord Company)

As always, hi-fi accessory manufacturers will be maintaining a high-profile presence at the show, among which the Chord Company (not to be confused with its namesake below) will be demonstrating a range of its products, including the new PowerHAUS P6 mains block, BurndyX cables and ClearwayX and C-line interconnects.

Chord Electronics

(Image credit: Chord Electronics)

Back with home-grown equipment, Chord Electronics will be showcasing a full-scale music-playing system incorporating the high-end (£8495) Ultima integrated amplifier, Qutest DAC and Hugo M Scaler upscaling device, as well as a selection of its other DACs and the Anni integrated desktop amplifier.

Diora Acoustics

Polish loudspeaker manufacturer Diora Acoustics will be at The Bristol Show presenting two of its high-end product ranges – Perun and Chors, as well as launching the first model of the new Lada series.

Fiio

(Image credit: FiiO)

Fiio will be exhibiting at the Bristol Show with a bevvy of products, starting with the Fiio R9 – the brand’s flagship desktop media player. It’s a premium-grade desktop streamer with Dual ES9038Pro DAC and 8-channel amplification.

Also on show will be the retro-tastic CP13 portable cassette player we saw at CES 2024 recently, the KB3 hi-fi keyboard with built-in DAC, and a range of the brand's headphones, DACs and portable music players.

Fyne Audio

(Image credit: Fyne Audio)

Respected British brand Fyne Audio will be launching its new F702SP and F703SP ‘Special Production’ models at this year’s show.

These premium floorstanders incorporate technology from the flagship F1 Series into the more contemporary F700 cabinets, and look set to cause quite a stir. A pair of F702SPs will be on demonstration throughout the show.

Harbeth Audio and Technics

You can, of course, hear music of all kinds and from all eras at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show, but jazz fans may want to make a point of heading to Room 330, where first-time exhibitor and recording artist Lyn Stanley will be showcasing her music – a "one-of-a-kind collection" of reel-to-reel tapes, vinyl and SACDs – through a bespoke system comprising loudspeakers from Harbeth Audio and separates from Technics.

Kanto Audio

(Image credit: Kanto)

Those after something a bit smaller to improve the sound from their laptop or PC might be interested to check out the Kanto Ora reference desktop speakers.

Designed to bridge the gap between computer speakers and audio monitors, the Kanto Ora offer 100W of bi-amplified Class-D power for near studio-grade sound in a compact package.

With USB-C and RCA inputs for wired playback and Bluetooth 5.0 on board for wireless sound, the speakers come with a separate subwoofer for handling the bass, meaning the 7.5cm woofers and 19mm silk dome tweeters are left free to perform to the best of their abilities.

Marantz

(Image credit: Marantz)

Amplifier specialist Marantz has just launched its latest reference home cinema AVR amp, the Cinema 30 – and you'll be able to check it out on the show floor.

This flagship 11.4-channel Dolby Atmos model doesn't just look gorgeous, but it also packs 140W of power per channel, with 13.4-channel onboard processing should you wish to add in a pre-amp to proceedings.

All seven of its HDMI inputs and three outputs support 8K content, while both digital and analogue sources are handled through included coaxial, optical, component and composite inputs, not to mention a moving magnet phono stage.

There's also built-in wi-fi for streaming via AirPlay 2 and Spotify connect, though the simplicity of Bluetooth is also onboard, as well as HEOS multi-room integration and support for either Alexa, Google and Siri voice assistant.

The amp will be on show in the Bowers & Wilkins and Marantz room at the show.

Pearl Acoustics

Much newer to the world of consumer electronics, UK brand Pearl Acoustics is launching its first power amplifier.

Three years in development, and following on from the company’s Sibelius single-driver loudspeaker, the 170 may have a rated output of ‘only’ 18W per channel into 8 ohms, but the company claims it can drive even the most demanding of loudspeakers.

It'll cost £8500 when it goes on sale in February, and is on show for the first time at Bristol.

Telegrapher Loudspeakers

(Image credit: Telegrapher Loudspeakers)

Telegrapher Loudspeakers is a young and ambitious hi-fi company based in Istanbul, and its launching a three-strong line up of active studio monitors at the show.

Included in the trio is the Fox – a 2-way nearfield monitor with a 13cm bass woofer; the Gorilla – a 3-way midfield monitor with an 11.5cm midrange driver and 21.5cm woofer; and the Elephant subwoofer.

Telegrapher speakers come in a range of five custom colours with a silky matte finish, and you can even work with the team to build custom designs to suit your needs.

Ultrafide

(Image credit: Ultrafide)

Ultrafide is showcasing the Ultra Sigma pre/power combo, which was initially unveiled at the end of last year before selling out during its soft launch at the beginning of 2024.

The U4PRE preamp and the U500DC amplifier pair aim to bring no-compromise pro-level sound quality to a home environment, learning from the 30-year legacy of the brand’s parent company – MC2 – in live and studio sound.

They’re the result of giving lead product designer and audio engineer Alex Cooper a blank canvas to produce the “ideal home system” without the constraints or design fundamentals that come with the professional market. Both will be on demo at the show.

What Hi-Fi?

(Image credit: Future)

As always, What Hi-Fi? will be there too, demonstrating a full-scale bespoke AV system and answering your hi-fi-related queries, as well as running a competition of our own, giving you the chance to win thousands of pounds-worth of hi-fi kit – so be sure to come and say hello!

We'll be announcing details of our demo soon, so keep your eyes peeled!

And if all that hasn’t got you excited enough, you can tune in to the ‘Bristol Hi-Fi Show playlist’ and find your new favourite testing track, compiled by the show’s official streaming service, Qobuz.

The 2024 Bristol Hi-Fi Show takes place at the Delta Hotels Marriott, Bristol City Centre Hotel from 23-25 February. Tickets are available online via the show’s official website or on the door. Don’t miss out!

