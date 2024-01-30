Naim Uniti Nova PE is brand's most powerful streaming player yet

If you’ve ever eyed up the Naim Uniti range but found it coming up short when it comes to power output, the brand has just announced its most powerful streaming player to date.

Almost doubling the power of the regular 80W-per-channel Uniti Nova, the Uniti Nova PE (which stands for "Power Edition") is a convenient just-add-speakers music streaming system that packs 150W of power per channel (into 8 Ohms).

That means it should be able to drive even the most demanding of speakers, to fill the largest of rooms. However, there is something of a twist – and audio purists might want to look away now.

The big news here is that Naim's general preference for Class AB amplification has been swapped out for Class D amplification instead. Of course, the brand does have some experience here, having used it with the Mu-So family and in its Naim for Bentley in-car amplifier, but this is perhaps one of its most notable inclusions yet.

Naim says the resulting sound will be punchier and expressive, but still as eloquent and considered as we’ve come to expect from this five-star range.

(Image credit: Naim)

Just as the original Nova does, the Uniti Nova PE offers a plethora of connectivity options for music playback.

For digital sources, that includes two lots of optical (up to 24-bit/96kHz), and coaxial (up to 24-bit/192kHz, DSD 64) inputs, and one each of BNC (up to 24-bit/192kHz, DSD 64) and HDMI ins. There’s also a USB-A input both front and back for attaching external drives, and a headphone output for private listening up front too.

For analogue, you have the choice of RCA and 5-pin DIN inputs, plus you’ll also find a second set of RCA outputs for bi-amping your speakers or adding a subwoofer, should you wish.

Wi-fi is on board (802.11 b/g/n/ac) for direct access to internet radio stations and music streaming services, including Tidal Connect, Qobuz, Spotify Connect and Apple Music, plus there is support for AirPlay 2, Chromecast, UPnP and it’s Roon Ready to boot.

(Image credit: Naim)

You’ll also get aptX Adaptive Bluetooth built-in, plus the ability to stream multi-room with other Naim players.

This is all wrapped up in a familiar brushed aluminium casing with a 5-inch colour screen and surely the best volume dial known to man. There are a handful of quick-access buttons next to the display, but further controls can be found on the included remote, which handily doesn’t require line of sight to work.

The Naim Uniti Nova PE will be available in mid-February for £8,600/$10,000/€10,000.

MORE:

Should you buy a streaming amplifier?

Read our Naim Uniti Nova review

Or the Award-winning Naim Uniti Atom review