Wharfedale’s Aura range promises flagship-level engineering that won't burn a hole in your pocket

We recently detailed how groundbreaking technologies and innovations that are originally seen in high-end hi-fi designs do slowly trickle down into the more affordable reaches of the market. That, to an extent, seems to be the process involved in the creation of the Wharfedale Aura series, a new range of speakers that takes much of its inheritance from the British brand's more established premium designs.

Wharfedale's new range of Aura speakers (which we first glimpsed during High End Munich 2023) consists of two standmount models (the Aura 1 and Aura 2), two floorstanders (the Aura 3 and Aura 4), and two centre speakers for using within 5.1 home cinema systems (the Aura C and Aura CS). The smaller standmounts are two-way models, whereas the larger standmount and both floorstanders are three-way designs with dedicated midrange units accompanying the signature AMT (Air Motion Transfer) tweeter.

According to Wharfedale, the new speakers are similar in size to the established EVO4 range, albeit slightly larger. In terms of the internal components and technical elements such as the the drivers, cabinets and crossover networks, the new series is directly influenced by the flagship Wharfedale Elysian series.

That aforementioned AMT tweeter is key to the new range, which is present in all Aura speakers. Wharfedale says the AMT's folded design allows for a diaphragm that operates over a larger area, and is able to deliver the high frequencies with greater efficiency and with better dynamics.

(Image credit: Wharfedale )

On the other end of the sonic spectrum, the Aura series uses bass and midrange cones made from a woven glass fibre matrix for low mass but high rigidity – another design taken from the Elysian range. Additionally, the crossover networks in the Aura series are designed to reduce electromagnetic interference, while Wharfedale’s own SLPP (Slot Loaded Profiled Port) design aims to minimise turbulence and deliver a more efficient bass reflex system.

The two-way Aura 1 standmounter uses a 13cm mid/bass driver, while the three-way Aura 2 standmounter features a 10cm midrange driver with a 15cm woofer. The two floorstanders use the same 10cm midrange unit as the Aura 2, with twin 13cm bass drivers for the Aura 3, going up to two 15cm bass drivers in the larger Aura 4 floorstander.

Each of the Aura speakers’ cabinets is lacquered and polished, and while those smooth curves are easy on the eye, Wharfedale claims they also "help to disperse the acoustic output of the drive units smoothly into the room without undesirable reflections". Beneath the veneer are layered woods of differing densities designed to minimise panel resonance and stop unwanted internal sound energy from affecting the drivers' forward outputs.

The new Wharfedale Aura series will be available from the week of 9th October in a choice of black, white or walnut wood veneer. Optional stands are available for the Aura 1 and Aura 2 standmounts. Retail prices are as follows:

Aura 1: £1499 / $1999 / AU$3499 per pair

Aura 2: £1999 / $2499 / AU$4499 per pair

Aura 3: £2999 / $3999 / AU$6499 per pair

Aura 4: £3999 / $4999 / AU$8999 per pair

Aura CS: £1099 / $1499 / AU$2499 per pair

Aura C: £1299 / $1799 / AU$2999 per pair

Stand for Aura 1: £899 per pair / $1199 / AU$1749 per pair

Stand for Aura 2: £999 per pair / $1299 / AU$2249 per pair

MORE:

Best speakers: budget to premium stereo speakers

The ultimate music tracks to test your hi-fi system

Your hi-fi system's sound is being ruined and you don't even know it

Don't ignore high-end hi-fi; we all own it in the end