Wharfedale's latest standmounters see the brand celebrate its illustrious British heritage

The Bristol Hi-Fi Show is always a great chance to get a glimpse of some brand-new hardware, and this year has been no different. Wharfedale had already teased the announcement of a new model at this year's show, and it's delivered on that count with the launch of its new Super Denton bookshelf speakers.

The Wharfedale Super Denton will join the company's Heritage Series and builds on the legacy of the original Wharfedale Denton, the retro-looking standmounter model that we praised for its smooth, rich and expressive presentation. The Heritage range is designed to celebrate Wharfedale's illustrious British roots, although the IAG-owned brand promises plenty of modern internal tech to keep up with the times.

The new Super Denton incorporates a three-way design, with each driver offset in a manner that puts us slightly in mind of a Picasso portrait. If you don't like that particular look, there are a pair of detachable grilles to give a smoother, sleeker aspect to the duo.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We don't yet have all of the information on the Super Denton, but we'll keep you updated as we find out more in the coming days. What we can tell you is that we were treated to a short listening session with the standmounters, and found them to be impressively broad and weighty in terms of the sound they were able to produce in a crowded room.

The current range of Heritage speakers (the Super Denton notwithstanding) currently consists of the Denton 80, the Denton 85th Aniversary Edition, the Linton and the Dovedale.

The Super Denton will hit the market on March 4th at a retail price of £999.95 a pair.

