New Wharfedale speaker prepped for Bristol Show reveal

Wharfedale has teased the announcement of a new speaker, which will see its global launch at The Bristol Show 2024.

Details are light at the moment, but we do know that the new product will join the company's Heritage Series. This range of loudspeakers offers recreations of famous models from the brand's past, but re-engineered using more contemporary techniques and materials.

Until now, the range of Heritage speakers consists of the Denton 80, the Denton 85th Aniversary Edition, the Linton and the Dovedale. But which model is next to join them remains to be seen.

Attendees will be able to hear the new speaker every morning of the show, on demo with the Audiolab 9000N network streamer, the 9000A amp and 9000CDT transport. In the afternoon, they'll be swapped out for the Aura 3 floorstanders.

We'll bring you all the details on the new speaker just as soon as they're announced. You can keep up to date on all the other announcements on our Bristol Show 2024 preview page.

MORE:

Read our pick of 10 of the best Wharfedale speakers of all time

Take a look at the best speakers 2024: budget to premium hi-fi speakers

Now pair them with our pick of the best stereo amplifiers 2024: best integrated amps for all budgets