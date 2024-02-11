Over £12k worth of prizes to be won at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2024

The 2024 Bristol Hi-Fi Show is just around the corner!

This year's event is being held at Delta Hotels Marriott in Bristol City Centre from 23-25 February. If you're interested in checking it out, tickets can be bought online via the official website or on the door.

So, what's on show this year? It's a long list including some highly-anticipated new products such as Acoustic Energy's Corinium loudspeakers, Marantz's Cinema 30 reference AVR, and Fiio's R9 flagship desktop media player. Visit our preview page for the full rundown of what you can expect to see at the show.

As usual, What Hi-Fi? will also be in attendance. This year, we'll be demonstrating a full-scale bespoke AV system and answering any burning queries you might have for us. Stay tuned for more details about our demo!

Alongside all of this, we'll be running a competition where you could win a share of more than £12k worth of prizes, including five-star and Award-winning kit from the likes of PMC, Mission, JBL, Rega and Focal.

Interested? You'll have to be at the event to enter the competition, so make sure you head over to the show on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday to be in with a chance to win.

Full list of prizes available to be won at Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2024:

• PMC Prodigy - £1250

• Mission 778X Amp - £549

• Astell & Kern Pathfinder IEMs - £1899

• JBL Authentics 200 - £300

• JBL Authentics 300 - £350

• JBL Authentics 500 - £560

• JBL Spinner BT - £380

• Chord Electronics Mojo 2 DAC (x2)- £399

• Chord Company ClearwayX ARAY Analogue interconnect - £130

• Rega Fono MM MK5 preamp - £220

• Focal Bathys headphones - £699

• Moseco 6 speaker stands - £150

• AIO Twin - £700

• Ruark R2 - £479

• Audio Pro C20 Wireless Active Speaker - £450

• DALI IO-12 Headphones - £999

• Kanto Audio ORA Desktop Speakers - £309

• Fiio CP13 Personal Cassette Player - £199

• Orange Valve tester MkII - £1000

• Fyne F500 - £799

• Sennheiser HD 660S2 - £499

