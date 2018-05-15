Due for launch in September, the series slots in above the brand’s entry-level 300 and mid-range 500 ranges, from which the five-star F302s and F501s originate.

Initially, the F700 series will be limited to just two premium models, the F702 (£5999) and F703 (£7999) floorstanders .

Both appear to borrow from Fyne’s flagship F1 speakers (which start at £12,000), in terms of driver technology and cabinet construction.

They use Fyne's IsoFlare drive units, which boast isotropic qualities designed to deliver more precise stereo imaging. They also feature Fyne’s FyneFlute surround technology, designed to minimise cone energy.

Other features include the patent-pending BassTrax Tractrix Diffuser System, with a specially designed downward-firing port to make the speakers more flexible when it comes to room positioning.

The crossover components have been cryogenically treated to help relax the stresses in materials and solder joints and the models share the same birch ply cabinet as the F1s. They're available in either piano gloss black or piano walnut finishes.

Fyne also used the Munich Show to unveil a new £999 5.1 package fronted by a pair of five-star F302 floorstanders.

The F302 AV 5.1 package is the first of three packages on the way from Fyne. It consists of a pair of F302 floorstanders (£400, pictured above) as fronts, F300 standmounters (£180) as rears, an F300c centre channel (£180) and an F3.8 300-watt subwoofer (£300) - all for £999.

Do the maths and that’s a £60 saving compared to buying all the speakers separately.

The Fyne F302 AV 5.1 speaker package should be available to buy from July.

