Magnat's new premium speakers promise high-performance sound in a compact, modern design

German audio brand Magnat's new pair of compact and premium standmount speakers, the Magnat Signature Edelstein, are now available in the UK, offering what could be an enticing alternative to models from established brands such as KEF, PMC, Dali and more. Billed as being "ultra-compact" and "state-of-the-art", the modern-looking units are designed to slot into any contemporary interior while delivering what Magnat claims is "outstanding performance across the entire audio spectrum".

The Signature Edelstein are a two-way reflex design, featuring a 2.5mm fabric dome tweeter with an extra-wide surround (called the "Spherical Wave-Guide") that is specially designed to disperse high frequencies more effectively and minimise vibrations to the tweeter itself. The speakers' 11.5cm midrange/bass driver, meanwhile, is what Magnat calls "a masterpiece in distortion-free audio reproduction" thanks to its "layered "3L Sandwich Diaphragm" construction, consisting of layers of ceramic, magnesium and aluminium.

There are plenty more luxury materials housed within. The speakers' premium crossover design, constructed using high-end components, features a low-impedance bass-midrange channel that aims to reduce electrical loss, while internal copper cabling "ensures pristine signal transmission" and the speaker terminals are milled aluminium with gold-plated connectors.

(Image credit: Magnat )

The Signature Edelstein speakers are housed in an MDF cabinet with a brushed solid aluminium front plate, and come in a choice of two finishes: silk-matte black or satin white. Each speaker has a dual-layer base plate made of acrylic glass and solid aluminium that further helps minimise vibrations, and detachable grilles are included to protect the front panels.

The Magnat Signature Edelstein standmount speakers will be available in the UK for the first time from late January/early February, costing £949 per pair (further prices pending). We're always keen to see more compact and premium speaker designs enter the market – Dali's Menuet SE and the Neat Iota come to mind – so Magnat's new offering could be ideal options for those looking for high-performance sound in small spaces.

