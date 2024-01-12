Kanto Audio's desktop speakers are here to give your gaming set-up a sonic shot in the arm

Canadian speaker manufacturer Kanto Audio has unveiled a new pair of ORA4 powered desktop speakers at CES 2024, as it looks to build on the momentum created by its recently released smaller ORA desktop monitors. Kanto customers were reportedly keen on a larger version of the ORA speakers, hence the arrival of the bulkier, and more powerful, ORA4.

Kanto says the ORA4 are ideally suited for desktop use, and predominantly designed for music and gaming, with separate Class D amplifiers for the tweeter and woofer resulting in an audio presentation that boasts a "smooth, accurate frequency response". In total, there is a claimed output of 70W of power. A larger 10cm mid/bass drive unit alongside a 19mm silk dome tweeter should serve up "clear highs, detailed midrange, and an impressively powerful bass", according to Kanto.

The new desktop monitors feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting wirelessly, as well as an analogue line-in and a USB-C input for supporting audio files up to 24-bit/96kHz. You can also use the USB-C port to plug in multiple sources such as the new iPhone 15, PCs, Macs and most Android devices, as well as portable music players. While there's no HDMI input, you do get an output for adding in an external subwoofer if you want more bass.

The ORA4 features USB-C, Bluetooth and aux line-in inputs, plus an output for your subwoofer. (Image credit: Kanto)

The main speaker (that houses the inputs and power) sports a front dial for input selection and volume control, as well as an LED that changes colour to indicate the source being used. Initially launching in a black finish, Kanto Audio suggested other colourways will be potentially incoming depending on customer feedback. We were also shown optional stands designed specifically for the new speakers, made from solid steel with silicon bases for better grip, and a thread for securely screwing the unit into place.

The Kanto Audio ORA4 powered speakers will be available from April 2024 and will set you back £349 / $399 per pair. We've already had a brief glimpse of the new units at this year's CES 2024, but they will be exhibited (alongside other Kanto speakers) at next month's Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2024, for UK customers who didn't manage to jet out to Las Vegas for a few days.

