This year's Amazon Prime Day sales event doesn't kick off until tomorrow (it runs from 8th-11th July), but as with every year, I always keep an eye on a handful of five-star products to see if they have a discount.

These products are great value at full price anyway – as evidenced by the five-star rating we gave them during our reviews – but we all love a discount, and any money off any of these excellent products is worth shouting about.

From Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins speakers to a great desktop DAC and our favourite budget music streamer – I'll keep checking the prices of these products to see if they drop in price this week, and will be sure to flag them if they do.

So here are my top five products to look out for a deal this week, and what deal price I'm hoping to see to make them worth capitalising on.

WiiM Pro Plus music streamer

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Current price £219

Our favourite budget music streamer can do it all. A tiny box that brings you easy wi-fi streaming from all the most popular apps and supports all streaming methods, this unit is easy to use, has a great control app, and sounds great for the price. Any money off the Pro Plus is worth pouncing upon. We've seen the price drop to £179 before, but I'd personally be happy with any deal price under £200.

WiiM Ultra music streamer

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Current price £349

WiiM's top-of-the-range streamer is its best yet, with lively, engaging sound and a powerful platform. The touch-screen interface is a joy to use, and its only con is that it lacks AirPlay. It also works as a preamp and headphone amplifier. We've not seen a deal on the Ultra yet, but I'm hoping it goes down to £319 at least.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Current price £499

Award-winning speakers that deliver a punchy, detailed and clear sound, these small-ish speakers are crowd-pleasers that work with a variety of partnering kit and all kinds of music genres. The 607 S3 originally cost £599 and have been £499 for the last couple of years, so I have my fingers crossed that they will go down at least to £449 – £50 off is pretty great savings for such a good pair of B&W bookshelf speakers.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Current price £349

This unit may be a few years old, but I still use the DacMagic 200M at home: it's the perfect desktop size, has extensive hi-res audio support (even MQA files) and is a dream to use. Used with a good pair of wired headphones, this DAC and headphone amp will boost your laptop-based music performance considerably. It's a nicely made DAC, too. If the price comes down to £299 – you know it's a great discount.

(Image credit: Future)

Current price £879

Usually, it's the affordable, fully automatic and Bluetooth-toting Sony PS-LX310BT (£199) that I have my eye on for a turntable deal. But this year it's the pricier Technics SL-1500C that I'm hoping will come down in price. The SL-1500C is a former Award-winner and is incredibly fuss-free to use thanks to a built-in phono stage and direct-drive operation. Add in a detailed, musical and powerful sound with a rock-solid build, and this turntable will keep you entertained for years to come. I've seen the price drop down to £799 before, so if you are looking for a new turntable and see this Technics on a discount? Snap it up.

