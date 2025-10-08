Canadian audio brand Kanto has announced the launch of its first-ever turntable, the Obi3, a belt-driven deck which blends minimalist aesthetics with an entry-level price tag.

The Obi3's belt-driven system offers, says Kanto, “precise, vibration-free playback”. The new deck includes a pre-installed Audio-Technica AT3600L cartridge, delivering what Kanto describes as a “smooth, balanced sound that honours vinyl’s analogue heritage while embracing the ease of modern listening.”

That modern listening comes courtesy of Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, so you can hook up your Kanto turntable to wireless speakers or headphones, just as you might with the five-star Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT spinner we tested earlier this year.

There is, of course, an integrated phono stage and an RCA output if you simply want to integrate the Obi3 into a more traditional hi-fi setup.

The Obi3's AT3600L cartridge comes pre-installed and calibrated right out of the box, while an aluminium J-shaped tonearm strives for consistent tracking accuracy.

(Image credit: Kanto)

Capable of playing at 33⅓ and 45rpm, the affordable new player also employs a weighted aluminium platter and wooden plinth, creating a more stable foundation for a more authentic, consistent performance.

According to Kanto, the Obi3 blends a minimalist, understated aesthetic with easy to use functionality. Thanks to its compact compact footprint (40 x 35.5 x 9.4 cm), it should be easy to integrate if you’re short on space, and features a dustcover, slip mat, and 45rpm adapter included in the box.

According to Brett Smalley, Kanto's marketing director: “Obi3 represents a new design language for Kanto, one that celebrates the tactile joy of analogue and the simplicity of our speaker range. Together, they make a great system.”

Available in black, white or green finishes, the Kanto Obi3 launches in November 2025, priced at £179 / $199 / £179.

