Elvis lives! Pro-Ject's turntable tribute to The King has a dimmable LED Elvis logo

Forget A Little less Conversation, let's have a little more conversation about this limited edition Elvis-themed turntable. Released to celebrate what would have been The King's 90th birthday, it features an Elvis logo in dimmable LED lighting on the CNC-machined plinth. It's guaranteed to leave you all shook up.

It's the latest entry in Pro-Ject's Artist Collection of special edition turntables. Previous record players have been themed around Metallica, AC/DC, erm, Snoopy, and even a Yellow Submarine-themed Beatles deck.

It's based on Pro-Ject's T2 record player, and is handmade in Europe. It features a 9-inch aluminium tonearm, adjustable spring-based anti-skating system and a factory-fitted Sumiko Rainier cartridge. The 10mm 1.7kg glass platter promises stable rotation and low resonance, and it can switch between 33 and 45 RPM.

Pro-Ject says that these models aren't just good looking.

"Our Artist Collection has always stood for more than just visual appeal; these are serious turntables designed for music lovers who also want something that reflects their musical passion," said Heinz Lichtenegger, CEO of Pro-Ject Audio Systems.

"The Elvis edition continues that philosophy perfectly, combining authentic Pro-Ject performance with a design that celebrates one of music's greatest icons."

The Pro-Ject Elvis Turntable is available now for £1199 / $1399 (around AU$2500).

