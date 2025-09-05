This AV brand has made a surprise addition to the growing affordable turntable market
This wasn't on our 2025 bingo card
We can't say we saw this one coming. After a hiatus of around 20 years, Sharp – a brand we associate more with TV/AV gear – is returning to the world of turntable manufacturing. It is looking to take advantage of the vinyl revival with its affordable RP-TT100 record player.
Unveiled at this year's IFA 2025 showcase, the new deck features fully automatic operation, with fast forward, rewind, pause and repeat functions available on the unit.
Capable of playing at 33⅓ and 45 RPM speeds, the Sharp RP-TT100 turntable is fitted with an Audio-Technica AT-3600L cartridge. It also has a built-in switchable phono stage for convenience, with a pair of line-level outputs also available if you want to use your existing amplifier's phono preamp instead.
There's also a remote included if you want to control your deck from afar rather than getting up close and personal.
The entry-level spinner is built for modern users with Bluetooth 5.3 streaming on board, meaning you can connect it wirelessly to compatible Bluetooth speakers or wireless headphones in the same manner as the five-star Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT.
A USB-C port for converting your records into digital files is also on board.
The new deck features an aluminium platter and a metal tonearm. Alongside that, a matt black housing and a Perspex dust cover complete the set, with Sharp claiming the turntable blends "classic styling with contemporary features".
The Sharp RP-TT100 will be available from October 2025, priced at £180 / €199. That's a very competitive price, and Sharp enters the budget vinyl market that sees competition from the likes of Crosley, Majority, Lenco and Victrola.
