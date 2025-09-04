Lenco has unveiled a trio of turntables at this year's IFA showcase, each offering a different set of features.

At the head of this new triumvirate is the Lenco LBT-515, a direct-drive turntable which the brand claims has been "designed with audiophiles in mind".

The new deck is equipped with an Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge for delivering "clarity and dynamic range", while a quartz-controlled direct-drive motor pursues a steady, accurate rotation at both 33 and 45 RPM speeds.

The LBT-515 offers adjustable pitch control and anti-skating technology, as well as a mechanical arm lift. The new deck has a switchable preamp and built-in equaliser and, like the Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT we tested earlier this year, Bluetooth 5.3 grants wire-free streaming of your records to devices such as Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones.

The LBT-515 will be available in November, priced at £580 / €600.

If you want a more complete turntable system package, Lenco has also revealed the LS-700BK, designed for users "who want their records to sound as bold as they look".

The new system combines a Lenco turntable with a 200-watt speaker setup for "room-filling audio". It comes fitted with an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge in pursuit of "detailed, balanced playback".

The Lenco LS-700 comes with included stereo speakers (Image credit: Lenco)

The LS-700BK includes a built-in stereo amplifier as well as Bluetooth 5.2 streaming from a source to the built-in speakers, as well as a digital speed display and anti-skating tech for more precise performance.

The LS-700BK record player package is available in October, priced at £700 / €749.

If you're more into an all-in-one design, the final member of the trio is the LS-60BK, an integrated vinyl system wherein the speakers are housed within the deck's wooden MDF cabinet.

This all-in-one turntable system plays 33, 45, and 78 RPM records, has a belt-drive motor, and is fitted with an Audio-Technica AT-3600 MMC cartridge.

Thanks to its two-way Bluetooth capabilities, users can stream vinyl replay wirelessly to headphones or speakers, or play music directly from their phone to the deck itself and use it as a Bluetooth speaker. The LS-60BK's speakers deliver 10 watts of power, and it has a pair of RCA line-level outputs to plug it into a wider hi-fi setup.

The LS-60BK is available this September, priced at £150 / €170.

Aside from its trio of turntables, Lenco has also unveiled a pair of powered bookshelf speakers, the catchily named SPB-240KGY. These speakers offers 80 watts of amplification and boast Bluetooth 5.3 for connecting to your source device wirelessly.

The Lenco powered speakers will arrive in November, priced at a very competitive £150 / €170 per pair.

