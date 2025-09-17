Philips is returning to the home hi-fi market with an intriguing new product that combines physical media with modern streaming: a Bluetooth turntable that also plays CDs.

Looking rather like a standard modern turntable, the Philips Fidelio FT1 also features a CD player built into the chassis.

The turntable is a belt-drive design with two-speed playback, while the CD player is front mounted with a tray-loading mechanism.

The FT1 features a die-cast aluminium platter and heavy rubber slip mat to reduce vibration, an extruded aluminium tonearm that comes fitted with a replaceable Audio Technica MM cartridge, and has an auto-stop function that stops the record spinning at the end of a side.

The new deck has a built-in phono stage, with RCA stereo outputs to plug into a hi-fi amplifier or active speakers. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also included in the minimal, modern design.

Alternatively, you can go the wireless route: the FT1 features Bluetooth 5.4 streaming, so you can beam your records and CDs to compatible wireless speakers and headphones. Auracast sharing and the LC3 codec are also supported.

There are physical playback buttons as well as a dimmable LCD display on the unit to cycle through sources and show volume, while a Philips control app will also be available for controlling and customising your experience.

Alongside the FT1, Philips has announced the FA3 wireless active speakers. The compact speakers each have bi-amplification, with 2 x 50W powering a 5-inch glass fibre mid/bass driver and a 1-inch titanium tweeter.

Connections include HDMI ARC, USB-C, optical and RCA aux inputs, so they can be used with TVs, laptops and other sources, such as the FT1 turntable/CD player.

As above, the new speakers also feature Bluetooth 5.4, LC3 and Auracast sharing. The two new Fidelio products can be bought separately or used as a full hi-fi system when paired together.

We don't have any prices yet, but the Philips FT1 Bluetooth turntable and CD player and the FA3 active speakers are being referred to as “premium affordable”, and will be launched in the first quarter of 2026. We'll let you know when we have official prices once we get hold of them.

