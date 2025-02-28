Pro-Ject's AC/DC Turntable wants to put your vinyl on the highway to heaven, not hell

News
By
published

With a special acrylic tonearm and LED lighting

Pro-Ject AC/DC Turntable
(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Pro-Ject wants to spin your vinyl all night long with its new special edition AC/DC Turntable. Built as an eye-catching addition to the company's Artist Series of decks, the rocking new deck is "built for power and performance", much like the iconic group that inspired it. You might remember Pro-Ject's Pink Floyd-inspired "Dark Side of the Moon" turntable from a couple of years ago which took inspiration from the seminal album's iconic light prism front cover.

This new belt-driven deck is fitted with an Ortofon 2M red cartridge to deliver what Pro-Ject describes as "dynamic, detailed sound" straight out of the box. There's also a new 8.6-inch acrylic tonearm with spring anti-skating for precise and reliable playback with high tracking accuracy, designed to mimic the lightning bolt logo of the band which inspired the deck.

Pro-Ject AC/DC Turntable

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

The AC/DC Turntable supports 33⅓ and 45 RPM speeds, adjustable via its electronic speed changer. The deck uses a heavy, "zero-resonance" 10mm rec glass platter, with the design's high mass promising the "tightest and most accurate playback" while giving the turntable a distinctive clear aesthetic.

The plinth is made using 28mm MDF, helping to reduce unwanted vibrations and provide stability for your records. The stainless steel axle of the acrylic sub-platter, meanwhile, sits in a bronze bushing, illuminated by red LED lighting to give the player a striking, iconic and somewhat devilish appearance.

Also in the box are gold-plated RCA connectors and an included phono cable which Pro-Ject claims ensures a "pure, interference-free signal path". The Pro-Ject AC/DC Turntable will be available this March, priced at £1149 / €1299.

MORE:

We asked if hi-fi is getting better and ignited a vinyl vs CD format war

Best record players: best turntables for every budget

How to get the best sound from your turntable

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

Read more
Musical Fidelity M6xTT
The M6xTT turntable is more gorgeous acrylic from Musical Fidelity – just in a smaller and cheaper package
Gadhouse Cosmo Solar Edition Turntable in four colours
This bonkers new portable turntable has a retro iMac design and a *checks notes*...radio tuner?
Mixx Revival 65 Turntable
Mixx’s Revival 65 turntable blends vintage charm with modern connectivity
A woman relaxing in an armchair clasping a mug, gazing admiringly at a yellow turntable and speakers on a hi-fi cabinet.
Pro-Ject's new hi-fi system adds a splash of colour to your vinyl listening
Pro-Ject T1 Evo
Pro-Ject's affordable turntable range promises high-fidelity sound and versatile features
Musical Fidelity M8x Vinyl
Musical Fidelity's phono preamp promises reference-class performance without the high price tag
Latest in Turntables
Pro-Ject AC/DC Turntable
Pro-Ject's AC/DC Turntable wants to put your vinyl on the highway to heaven, not hell
Mixx Revival 65 Turntable
Mixx’s Revival 65 turntable blends vintage charm with modern connectivity
A woman flicking through stacks of vinyl records in a Rough Trade shop.
John Lewis to start selling vinyl records this month – and it has pretty great taste
Technics SL-1300G turntable
Not one but two turntables have burst onto our buying guide this month
Gadhouse Cosmo Solar Edition Turntable in four colours
This bonkers new portable turntable has a retro iMac design and a *checks notes*...radio tuner?
JICO Clipper MM cartridge
JICO's distinctive MM cartridge offers a flexible, dual-fit design for your vinyl needs
Latest in News
Members of Pink Floyd crouching down wreathed in smoke at Pompeii.
The iconic 1972 concert film 'Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii' has been remastered for 4K IMAX
Pro-Ject AC/DC Turntable
Pro-Ject's AC/DC Turntable wants to put your vinyl on the highway to heaven, not hell
LG C5 on a unit with the webOS home page on screen
LG announces pricing for its 2025 OLED TVs, and it's a promising first sign
Mixx Revival 65 Turntable
Mixx’s Revival 65 turntable blends vintage charm with modern connectivity
Roksan Atessa Streaming Amplifier in black finish on wooden rack
Roksan’s stylish Attessa Streaming Amplifier is rocking a cool £300 off thanks to this juicy deal
A modern living room with glowing Philips Hue lights, a wall mounted TV with a woman on screen and a wooden media unit below.
Philips Hue lights now work with LG OLED TVs for an Ambilight-like experience at a considerable cost