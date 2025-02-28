Pro-Ject's AC/DC Turntable wants to put your vinyl on the highway to heaven, not hell

Pro-Ject wants to spin your vinyl all night long with its new special edition AC/DC Turntable. Built as an eye-catching addition to the company's Artist Series of decks, the rocking new deck is "built for power and performance", much like the iconic group that inspired it. You might remember Pro-Ject's Pink Floyd-inspired "Dark Side of the Moon" turntable from a couple of years ago which took inspiration from the seminal album's iconic light prism front cover.

This new belt-driven deck is fitted with an Ortofon 2M red cartridge to deliver what Pro-Ject describes as "dynamic, detailed sound" straight out of the box. There's also a new 8.6-inch acrylic tonearm with spring anti-skating for precise and reliable playback with high tracking accuracy, designed to mimic the lightning bolt logo of the band which inspired the deck.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

The AC/DC Turntable supports 33⅓ and 45 RPM speeds, adjustable via its electronic speed changer. The deck uses a heavy, "zero-resonance" 10mm rec glass platter, with the design's high mass promising the "tightest and most accurate playback" while giving the turntable a distinctive clear aesthetic.

The plinth is made using 28mm MDF, helping to reduce unwanted vibrations and provide stability for your records. The stainless steel axle of the acrylic sub-platter, meanwhile, sits in a bronze bushing, illuminated by red LED lighting to give the player a striking, iconic and somewhat devilish appearance.

Also in the box are gold-plated RCA connectors and an included phono cable which Pro-Ject claims ensures a "pure, interference-free signal path". The Pro-Ject AC/DC Turntable will be available this March, priced at £1149 / €1299.

MORE:

We asked if hi-fi is getting better and ignited a vinyl vs CD format war

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Best record players: best turntables for every budget

How to get the best sound from your turntable