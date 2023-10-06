This Pink Floyd turntable won't leave you feeling comfortably numb

By Joe Svetlik
published

Celebrating The Dark Side Of The Moon

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

It's 50 years since Pink Floyd's landmark album The Dark Side Of The Moon, and to celebrate, Pro-Ject has created a special themed turntable.

The Dark Side Of The Moon Turntable is part of Pro-Ject's Artist Series of decks, and features an LED-backlit rainbow. As your vinyl spins, it recreates the refracted light from the iconic album cover. It even has a dimming function, while the deck's extended on/off lever doubles as the beam of white light.

The triangular 10mm glass plate mirrors the dispersive prism on the album cover. A solid aluminium sub-platter sits in bronze bushing to help support the structure. 

Other highlights include an 8.6-inch acrylic and black aluminium low resonance tonearm, equipped with spring anti-skating, a Pick it PRO Special Edition cartridge specifically tuned to this deck, and a bundled seven-inch single adapter for playing your Money or Us And Them 45s.

Because it's a limited edition model, it obviously costs a fair bit of Money. Specifically, £1599 / €1799 (around $1950 / AU$3000). It launches this month.

The Dark Side Of The Moon Turntable follows last year's Metallica one. Previously, Pro-Ject has released Beatles-themed decks, including this Yellow Submarine-inspired number.

