Technics modernises its direct drive turntable with a contemporary design and Bluetooth streaming

Technics has taken the lid off a brand new turntable at IFA 2025. The new Technics SL-40CBT combines the Japanese brand's proprietary direct drive turntable design with a fresh contemporary design and convenient features, aimed at "today’s vinyl enthusiasts."

The SL-40CBT's direct drive design features its customary iron core-less motor that helps with rotation stability and accuracy, a technology that is also found in the brand's more premium models, such as the five-star SL-1300G.

It comes with an S-shaped aluminium tonearm that promises "ultra precise vinyl groove tracking" and comes fitted with an Audio-Technica AT-VM95C cartridge, which is chosen for its "sonic finesse" and wide compatibility with most moving magnet phono stages.

Like the multiple Award-winning Technics SL-1500C (roughly $1500 / £799) that we still recommend as the best direct drive turntable you can buy, the new SL-40CBT features a built-in moving magnet phono stage, making it easy to plug the turntable into a variety of hi-fi systems and active speakers without worrying about an external phono stage.

We really like the quality of the integrated phono stage in the SL-1500C (which isn't always the case with many similar record players) and so have high hopes that the same good quality has transferred over to the SL-40CBT.

(Image credit: Technics)

The phono stage is switchable too, which offers an upgrade path and means you can choose to use a better-quality preamp externally or use the one in your existing amplifier.

What's new to Technics is the inclusion of Bluetooth streaming in this model, which lets you play your records wirelessly to compatible Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones. It's an increasingly popular feature in modern turntables, and means you can be flexible with the placement of your turntable.

Technics hasn't confirmed the codec quality of the Bluetooth stream, but we hope that the process is as fuss-free as we found in the five-star Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT.

Another big change is that Technics has shed its "traditional" sturdy die-cast aluminium chassis in favour of a "sleek, minimalist" MDF wood body and now comes in a rather trendy terracotta finish. It also comes in light grey and charcoal black, to match the same colours as the SC-CX700 wireless active speaker system.

(Image credit: Technics)

The deck features an aluminium platter and offers electronic speed control for 33 1/3 and 45 RPM speeds. There are stop/start controls and a Bluetooth pairing button on the deck, too.

It's clear that Technics is aiming for a wider audience and enticing new vinyl fans with this contemporary design, and we hope that it is true to its word when it says it still "delivers the same premium level performance the brand is renowned for.

Frank Balzuweit, European Technics product manager, says: “With the SL-40CBT, our focus is on music enthusiasts looking to begin their vinyl record journey that also wish for a premium quality product that fulfils high quality audio demands,” Frank Balzuweit further explains.

The Technics SL-40CBT turntable is priced at $899 (UK and Australian prices TBC) and is available from September.

