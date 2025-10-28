Technics is making sure that one of its most iconic series of turntables is going out with a bang. The established hi-fi brand has revealed its new Grand Class SL-1200G/1210G Master Edition special production turntables, which it describes as the final evolution of the iconic SL-1200G series.

The SL-1200 line has been a legend for Technics since the 1970s, with many of its successors and iterations, such as the beautifully made SL-1200GR2 and the 2025 What Hi-Fi? Award-winner SL-1300G, passing through our test rooms in recent years. That original 'G' line is now ending after 50 years of production, with Technics looking to send its iconic range riding off into the sunset via one last hurrah.

For the Master Edition models, Technics has fitted the new turntables with an upgraded direct drive system, benefitting from the brand's current ΔΣ-Drive (Delta Sigma Drive) motor control technology in pursuit of "super smooth rotational accuracy" for the first time.

The iron-coreless motor (seen in most Technics direct drive turntables) has also been reworked via a reinforced stator board, reducing minute vibrations to further smoothen the tracking process, while a hybrid encoder aims to keep the rotation speed consistent no matter the record being played.

The Special Edition decks use a four-layered bottom chassis made from aluminium and a 'Bulk Moulding Compound', complemented by a 10mm aluminium top plate and a rubber-coated bottom chassis for "unparalleled mechanical rigidity" to prevent unwanted vibrations from disrupting the tracking process.

The S-shaped magnesium tonearm, meanwhile, uses high-precision bearings for more precise tracking. You'll have to supply and fit your own cartridge.

To distinguish them as special editions, the tonearm of the new players will be painted gold, while the headshell and top panel will be adorned with a golden Technics logo.

According to Frank Balzuweit, Technics Europe's Senior Product Manager: "We are delighted to celebrate the end of the SL-1200/1210 “G” model with a true audiophile masterpiece, incorporating the best Technics turntable technology in a collector’s item which is likely to soon become a legend of its own, a statement of Technics mastery in turntable design".

The new Technics 1200 Grand Class Master Edition turntables will be available from January 2026, priced at £5000. The SL-1200GME will be limited to 1200 units and come in a silver finish, whereas the SL-1210GME will be limited to 1210 pieces and come in a black finish.

