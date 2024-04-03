Pro-Ject's new T2 duo of turntables are here to provide you with "years of musical bliss"

Pro-Ject has announced two brand-new plug-and-play turntables, the T2 and the T2 Super Phono.

Both models share the same design basics, internal circuitry and general specifications. The only big difference is that the T2 Super Phono has a built-in phono stage.

Pro-Ject conceives both T2 units as being "new challenger(s) in the midrange audio market", boasting "audiophile design elements" alongside sturdy construction and a focus on simplicity, accessibility and ease of use.

Both spinners feature a belt drive system mounted inside the plinth with a precision-speed AC motor. Pro-Ject’s engineered sub-platter, meanwhile, is fitted into a stainless-steel main bearing and drives the zero-resonance glass platter with "absolute stability". A rocker switch lets you choose between 33 and 45rpm speeds.

Both T2 models sport a new nine-inch tonearm featuring a single aluminium tube and a tweaked low-friction gimble bearing assembly alongside an anti-skate mechanism for improved accuracy and sonic reliability. The Sumiko Rainier cartridge included with both is another welcome addition. This is a fun and affordable design cartridge which earned a What Hi-Fi? Award last year for its full-bodied and entertaining presentation at a reasonable price.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

The T2s are defined aesthetically by their wooden plinths, now expanded for better stability and resilience. The core construction for both is plastic-free and has been designed so that there are no internal hollow spaces, avoiding unwanted vibrations that could affect audio playback. The vibration-absorbing feet further complement the overall construction by isolating the turntable from whichever surface upon which it's placed.

The T2 and T2 Super Phono are supplied with a removable dust cover, a felt mat and Pro-Ject’s RCA cable for connecting to an existing hi-fi system. One point of distinction comes regarding the Super Phono's phono stage, which uses extra PCB board space to optimise and enhance the electrical layout for superior analogue performance. You can, if you wish, bypass the phono stage if you want to install an MC cartridge, or indeed use your own external pre-amp.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new Pro-Ject T2 will begin shipping in April for £479 / $549, whereas the T2 Super Phono will retail at £559 / $659. Both models are available in three finishes: gloss black, satin white and walnut.

MORE:

Read our Award-winning Pro-Ject Primary E review

These are the best record players tested by our experts

Here's how to set up a turntable

12 of the weirdest turntables ever made, from tasty Soundburgers to Lego blockbusters