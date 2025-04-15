This five-star Pro-Ject has muscled its way onto our guide to the best Bluetooth turntables

Bluetooth turntables are gaining in popularity, and we can see why. Blending analogue vinyl playback with modern-day wireless streaming makes a good deal of sense when you consider so many younger listeners are buying into the vinyl revival, and whose setup is likely to be made up of Bluetooth speakers or wireless headphones.

While we find that Bluetooth turntables tend to prioritise convenience over outright performance, once in a while a model comes along that impresses us with its particular blend of skills for the money. That's where the new Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT comes in.

It has spun its way onto our rundown of the best Bluetooth turntables we've reviewed and recommend, impressing us with its ease of use, feature set and smooth sound for a relatively affordable midrange price tag.

This means it has ousted the Audio Technica AT-LPW50BTRW, which previously held this 'best mid-price' turntable position – a good-looking, rich-sounding four-star model we reviewed last year. The Pro-Ject goes one step further by gaining the full five stars for its overall performance at this price.

Pro-Ject nails the Bluetooth brief

The Evo BT is a pleasure to use and provides an utterly effortless listen. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The newer Pro-Ject is the better buy. Not only does it go just as big on features, offering line out and phono outputs thanks to its built-in phono stage as well as Bluetooth connectivity, but it's also such an easy turntable to live with.

Setting up is a doddle and you'll have it ready to play records in no time – just make sure the out-of-the-box tracking weight for the included cartridge is correct.

Bluetooth pairing is, in our experience, a relatively fuss-free experience compared with the Audio-Technica model. Switch off all other receptive devices, press the Bluetooth pairing buttons on your deck and your wireless speaker/headphones and bam! There you have it.

We'd always recommend you pair a Bluetooth turntable with a great-sounding pair of wireless headphones or Bluetooth speakers to get the most out of your vinyl playback. The Pro-Ject pairs well with a variety of kit, from Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones to the Ruark MR1 Mk2 desktop speakers.

The Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT has an effortless way with music that makes listening to it very appealing, too. Its fluid and easy-going delivery might come at the expense of outright rhythmic attack and punch, but it has a mature balance that puts refinement to the fore.

There's a satisfying amount of body and authenticity to vocals and instruments, ample dynamic contrast and snap when the music calls for it, and a general sense of spaciousness.

It's an undemanding listen, but one that still rewards you with refined detail, and a smooth, musically cohesive presentation.

Our review sums it up nicely: "The Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT is an excellent example of what a turntable of this type and price can be".

Five stars? Nailed it.

