Want a low-cost turntable with built-in speakers and Bluetooth connectivity? This British brand might have the answer

If you want an all-in-one record player on a budget, Majority Audio's new Folio Bluetooth turntable might be worth a look. Billed as a reasonably priced deck which "blends the rich sound of vinyl with the convenience of contemporary technology", the new Folio combines speakers, phono amplification and Bluetooth into its affordable deck.

Majority's latest spinner aims to deliver "exceptional audio performance" from its built-in speakers. While we're not always fond of turntables that have speakers inside the same chassis as it can affect vinyl replay, we can see the appeal of a convenient and affordable all-in-one player for those short on space and budget.

The Folio comes supplied with an Audio Technica AT3600L moving magnet cartridge on its pre-calibrated aluminium tonearm. It features a die-cast metal platter and a built-in phono stage too.

The Folio offers Bluetooth connectivity which, as seen on the recently reviewed Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT (£479 / $599 / AU$870), allows for streaming to products such as compatible Bluetooth speakers or wireless headphones.

Further, the Bluetooth-ready spinner offers USB functionality, letting users play digital audio files directly from a USB stick or rip vinyl records to MP3 files.

(Image credit: Majority)

If you don't want to use the built-in speaker, the Folio includes RCA outputs for connecting to external speakers of your own choosing. There is also an aux input for playing music from audio devices such as phones and laptops.

The Folio offers pitch control and input selection knobs, and there's also a toggle for adjusting the player's speed (33 1/3 and 45 RPM).

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Majority Folio Bluetooth turntable is available now in black or oak finishes, priced at £170.

If you want a more traditional deck without the speakers or USB functionality, Majority has also released the Stylo Bluetooth turntable. Equipped with a die-cast metal platter, an aluminium tonearm and the same Audio-Technica cartridge as the Folio, the companion deck boasts Bluetooth streaming and an RCA output for a wired connection to your speakers. It's a little more costly than the Folio, however, clocking in at £199.

MORE:

Discover our rundown of the best Bluetooth turntables

Vinyl Week 2025: new turntable reviews, how to set up a record player, why we prefer buying old vinyl to new reissues and more

We asked 8 of the world's top turntable designers for their favourite records – here's what they said

I’ve just planned my Record Store Day – here are 4 tips for shopping success