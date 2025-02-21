Musical Fidelity's new stereo amplifier houses HDMI ARC and a built-in phono stage

Arriving alongside a brand-new CD player

Musical Fidelity B1xi
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Musical Fidelity has revealed not one but two enticing slices of audio gear at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025. While their official launches aren't set to happen for a few months yet, we do have the basic specs and information from the British brand's unveiling of its latest B1xi stereo amplifier and B1xCD CD player. Exciting stuff. 

The new B1xi is a Class A/B amplifier which houses oversized transformers for greater dynamic handling. The new amp packs 50 watts of power into 8 ohms, meaning it should be able to drive most speakers without feeling too much of the strain. 

There's a decent array of connectivity options, including a phono stage for hooking up your turntable alongside coaxial, optical, line in and HDMI ARC inputs. Bluetooth streaming capabilities plus a headphone port for direct listening without disturbing the neighbours are also onboard, all selectable via an array of front-mounted buttons, while a large, central control knob is on-hand for adjusting your music's volume. 

Musical Fidelity B1 xi amplifier and B1c CD cd player

Amp on the top, CD player on the bottom.  (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The new amp is joined by the B1xCD CD player, a tray load disc spinner which boasts various analogue and digital outputs. We chatted to Musical Fidelity about the new B1x in relation to the B1xi amplifier, and they assured us that while the former was built to work with the latter, it's flexible and capable enough to be paired with a variety of non-Musical Fidelity amps.

The new CD player houses various buttons underneath its loading tray, including play/pause, eject and playback controls. There's also a headphone input at the front, as well as a central digital display, although we're told said display's digital software is set for an upgrade before the spinner hits the market.  

Prices aren't official yet, but the B1x CD will likely retail at around £599, whereas the B1xi is set to retail around the £699 mark – we'll let you know if those figures change. In the meantime, we're excited to hear more about what Musical Fidelity's latest offerings are capable of, and we'll update this page as soon as we have more information from the British brand. 

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

