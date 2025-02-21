Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025: we’re reporting live on new audio products from Chord, Wharfedale, and more

The Bristol Hi-Fi Show is one again upon us which means hordes of audio fans are descending upon the Delta Hotels Marriott to get a look and listen with the latest products from over 150 audio brands.

As ever, the What Hi-Fi? team is on hand at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025 running a tech demo at our stand. On the off chance you fancy a chat or have questions make sure to stop by and say hi!

But this year we’ll also be running this live news hub direct from the show (if you spot a dishevelled looking writer with a What Hi-Fi? t-shirt at our stand manically typing away at a keyboard chances are they’re writing a post for this very page).

In it we’ll drop our hands-on impressions of all the latest audio treats we’ve seen as well as pics and insights from the experts we’ve spoken to – all in real time. So make sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly.

On the off chance you’re not at the show and have a particular product you want hands on photos of, or a question about, also make sure to get in touch on our forums, social media pages or directly in this page’s comments section. We’ll then do our honest best to get the pic or answer you’re after.