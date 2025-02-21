FiiO has announced its latest flagship headphones. The FT7 follow on from the FT5 and FT3 , but they are a considerably more premium proposition.

FiiO claims the Patent Pending Gold + Silver Precious Metal Multi-Layer Coating Technology will result in improved sound and durability. Inside are 106mm full-size planar drivers and a 1μm ultra-thin film diaphragm, while there are also 18 high-performance N52 neodymium magnets on each side.

(Image credit: FiiO)

They certainly look the part, thanks to their zebrawood grilles and earpads made of lambskin and suede. Even the cord has been given the design treatment – it's a liquid nitrogen-frozen single crystal copper cable, see, while the case is custom-detailed and made of linen from the Yauli region of Peru.

At 427g, they’re fairly light for a flagship pair. They also boast an even magnetic field design.

They will retail for "around $800" (around £630 / AU$1250) when they go on sale later this year. FiiO is so confident in them, it claims they will take on rivals at much higher price points. So should the likes of the Focal Clear Mg and Austrian Audio The Composer be worried? We'll find out when we've given them a review.

MORE:

All the news live from the Bristol Hi-Fi Show

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The best audiophile headphones around