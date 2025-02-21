Fyne Audio's mid-range F500S speakers aim for serious increases in sonic performance, not price

Fyne launches its next-gen F500S Series

Fyne Audio F502S
Fyne Audio has unveiled its new F500S Series of loudspeakers at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. Teased as a "significant audio and aesthetic upgrade" over the established F500 Series and positioned a step above the entry-level F500E Series, the new step-up series strives for serious sonic gains without an increase in overall price. The F500S Series features five distinct speakers: the standmount F5S and F500S speakers, the F501S and F502S floorstanders, as well as a mountable LCR unit named the F500S.

Striving to deliver exceptional sound-per-pound value, the F500S line once again sees the Scottish audio brand using its proprietary IsoFlare driver technology wherein the bass/midrange driver shares a common centre with the high-frequency unit for improved stereo imaging. It's the same tech as found in the recently-reviewed Fyne Audio F501E – given our hearty five-star assessment, it worked pretty well in a more affordable model.

Fyne is looking to take its integration of the Isoflare drive design to new heights with its latest range. This approach includes a neodymium high-frequency magnet with a vented rear chamber to minimise resonance, as well as a 25mm magnesium high-frequency diaphragm selected for its damping properties. Each driver's waveguide has a unique geometry to avoid internal reflections, helping to improve dispersion over the previous generation F500 for further enhanced stereo imaging and improved sonic performance.

Fyne Audio F500S

Each driver's low-frequency section uses a multifibre cone, chosen for its "natural sound and predictable characteristics". The section is terminated with a 'FyneFlute' roll surround which aims to facilitate a clean transient response, while the brand's 'BassTrax' diffuser system helps to deliver bass more uniformly while helping to diminish each speaker's sensitivity to room positioning.

The new speakers use high-rigidity MDF cabinets which can be finished either in real wood veneers or piano-grade gloss paint, with each unit boasting bi-wirable speaker binding posts, stabilising plinths and magnetic rear grille storage for the floorstanding units.

The Fyne Audio F500S Series will be available in Spring 2025, but if you're heading down to the Bristol Hi-Fi Show this weekend, you'll be able to get a first-hand taste of the new range. Prices are as follows:

- F5S standmounts: £600 / $800 / €700
- F500S standmounts: £800 / $1000 / €950
- F501S floorstanders: £1700 / $2250 €2000
- F502S floorstanders: £2300 / $3000 / €2800
- F500S LCR: £500 / $650 / €600

