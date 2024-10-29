Fyne Audio's new speaker range boasts flagship drivers on an entry-level budget

Fyne Audio has a new entry-level speaker range, and it boasts driver technology that was once the preserve of its flagship models. The F500E replaces the F300 series, with all four speakers featuring the brand's IsoFlare point source tech.

Fyne Audio claims the IsoFlare tech helps the new models deliver "true isotropic energy radiation with point source constant directivity". Each IsoFlare unit features Fyne Audio's multi-fibre cone with FyneFlute roll surround and titanium dome tweeters with powerful neodymium magnet motors.

These paper cones are engineered to produce a natural midrange, while FyneFlute terminates cone energy to minimise harmful resonances that could colour the sound.

High-rigidity titanium diaphragms push breakup modes beyond 30kHz, resulting in a smooth and extended treble response, while the waveguide within the driver means a full-bandwidth, time-aligned radial dispersion pattern. The result? More accurate musical reproduction, according to Fyne Audio.

The trickling down of this tech means that now all of Fyne Audio's current speakers feature IsoFlare drivers.

The F500E range comprises four models. The F5E is the most compact, while the F501E floorstander has a 6-inch driver. The F5E LCR and larger F502E LCR are designed for tabletops or to be wall-mounted (wall brackets are included), maybe as part of a home cinema set-up.

But there's a lot more to this range than just the IsoFlare drivers. It also features "meticulously designed" crossovers, with low-loss low-frequency laminated core inductors and high-grade high-frequency film capacitors, both of which contribute to "seamless signal transfer and audio fidelity", according to the brand. The F501E can be bi-wired, while all models in the range have high-purity copper internal wiring.

The cabinets are made from high-rigidity MDF with driver support bracing panels and acoustic damping material. The downward-firing port incorporates Fyne's BassTrax Tractrix Diffuser System for uniform low-frequency sound distribution, making them more versatile when it comes to placement. All models come in a black ash finish.

Pricing is as follows:

F5E 5in IsoFlare Bookshelf: £399 per pair

F501E 6in IsoFlare Floorstanding: £999 per pair

F5E LCR 5in IsoFlare LCR: £299 per pair

F502E LCR 8in IsoFlare LCR: £599 per pair

It's a lot of tech for not very much money, but as ever the value proposition will depend on how they sound. Stay tuned for a full review.

