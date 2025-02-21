WiiM has teased a new device at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show, and it's a little different from its other products. The WiiM Vibelink Amp is the firm's first amp without any streaming smarts. There's no wi-fi, meaning the device focuses purely on amplification.

WiiM is selling it as the "perfect complement" to the Mini, Pro and Ultra, which do all have built-in streaming skills. (We haven't reviewed these models, but the WiiM Pro Plus won an Award last year.)

The product has only been teased for now, so there's not all that much info to go on. But our team is on the ground at Bristol, so we'll update this story if we glean any more information.

We do know that the 100W-per-channel Vibelink Amp will support variable sample rates and bit depths, and will have "advanced technologies and premium component choices". WiiM promises a "rich, pure audio experience," alongside analogue and digital inputs and "stylish" speaker connection options.

The Vibelink's footprint also fits perfectly with the WiiM Ultra, with which it will be demoed during the Bristol show.

An official announcement will follow in March, with full details. But we do know the price: £319 (around $400 / AU$630).

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read our five-star WiiM Pro Plus review

Check out all the best music streamers we recommend

More from the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025